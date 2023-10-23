Lord Malayappa rides Aswa Vahanam at Tirumala

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The final Vahanam among the series of morning and evening Vahana Sevas during the ongoing Navaratri Brahmotsavams, Aswa Vahanam was observed with religious fervour in Tirumala on Sunday evening. The processional deity of Sri Malayappa Swamy sitting atop the divine horse carrier with majesty blessed His devotees in Kalki Avataram along the four mada streets. TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy along with EO AV Dharma Reddy released the six-page special calendar of TTD on the occasion.

TTD has printed 50,000 copies of the calendar priced at Rs 450 per piece. District Collector Venkatramana Reddy, a few board members of TTD, JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore and others were present.

The procession of Golden Chariot (Swarna Rathotsavam) was held with utmost religious fervour on the penultimate day of the ongoing Navaratri Brahmotsavam in Tirumala on Sunday. Sri Malayappa Swamy in all His resplendence flanked by Sridevi and Bhudevi on either sides appeared atop the Swarna Ratham blessing devotees all along the Four Mada Streets. Tirumala Pedda Jeeyangar Swamy along with his Deputy Chinna Jeeyangar Swamy, TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy, EO AV Dharma Reddy and others were also present.The Honourable Governor of Andhra Pradesh, S Abdul Nazeer along with his family and entourage offered prayers in the temple of Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala on Sunday.

Earlier on his arrival at Maha Dwaram, he was received by TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy, EO AV Dharma Reddy, JEO Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore. Later, the Archakas welcomed the first citizen of the State with the traditional Isthikaphal amidst Melam. The governor offered prayers inside the sanctum sanctorum and was presented with Sesha Vastram. At Ranganayakula Mandapam he was offered Vedasirvachanam.Later, he was presented with Swamivari Theerthaprasadams, laminated photo of Srivaru, 2024 calendars and diaries of TTD.

