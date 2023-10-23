Minister Ambati Rambabu ridicules Naidu’s claim of people’s trust

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mocking TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his open letter to the people, in which he said he is not in jail, but in the hearts of people, Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu said, “It is better for Naidu to stop his legal fight and withdraw his quash and bail petitions.”

In a press release issued on Sunday, Ambati asked the former Chief Minister to mention at least four welfare schemes introduced by him, that the people have remembered.

“You claim public support, but should spell out who are they. It should be remembered that SC, ST, BC and minorities are also part of the public and none of them have forgotten your deception and negligence,” Ambati observed.

He asked Naidu who are Telugu people in his view. “Those who wore black shirts and protested an hour journeying in Metro Rail in Hyderabad or his relatives settled abroad or a section of the media, which supports his party, or TDP men in the Congress,” he asked.

Ambati maintained that no one had jailed the TDP chief out of fear of losing the ensuing elections, but the former Chief Minister was arrested in the APSSDC case with evidence. It was Naidu, who got show cause notice for the crores of rupees unaccounted money from the Income Tax Department, the minister pointed out.

Ridiculing Naidu for his claim that the walls of jail could not stop him forever or lessen his self-confidence, the YSRC leader dared the former CM to disclose his income and assets without hiding and get himself investigated by CBI, without running to court for stay and bail.

“Why is Naidu so worried when a person has filed a petition seeking a CBI inquiry into the skill development case?’ he questioned.

Ambati dismissed the promise of Naidu releasing the full-fledged TDP manifesto after coming out of jail as non-consequential and said Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari has drawn curtains for a political drama — Nijam Gelavali — to garner public sympathy.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Mocking TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his open letter to the people, in which he said he is not in jail, but in the hearts of people, Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu said, “It is better for Naidu to stop his legal fight and withdraw his quash and bail petitions.” In a press release issued on Sunday, Ambati asked the former Chief Minister to mention at least four welfare schemes introduced by him, that the people have remembered. “You claim public support, but should spell out who are they. It should be remembered that SC, ST, BC and minorities are also part of the public and none of them have forgotten your deception and negligence,” Ambati observed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He asked Naidu who are Telugu people in his view. “Those who wore black shirts and protested an hour journeying in Metro Rail in Hyderabad or his relatives settled abroad or a section of the media, which supports his party, or TDP men in the Congress,” he asked. Ambati maintained that no one had jailed the TDP chief out of fear of losing the ensuing elections, but the former Chief Minister was arrested in the APSSDC case with evidence. It was Naidu, who got show cause notice for the crores of rupees unaccounted money from the Income Tax Department, the minister pointed out. Ridiculing Naidu for his claim that the walls of jail could not stop him forever or lessen his self-confidence, the YSRC leader dared the former CM to disclose his income and assets without hiding and get himself investigated by CBI, without running to court for stay and bail. “Why is Naidu so worried when a person has filed a petition seeking a CBI inquiry into the skill development case?’ he questioned. Ambati dismissed the promise of Naidu releasing the full-fledged TDP manifesto after coming out of jail as non-consequential and said Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari has drawn curtains for a political drama — Nijam Gelavali — to garner public sympathy. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp