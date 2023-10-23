No spending for Byju’s content, asserts Minister Botcha

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana has made it clear that there is no financial commitment to providing Byju’s content to the students of government schools in the State. Speaking to media here on Sunday, he said Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan was commenting on provision of Byju’s content to the students without having basic knowledge in this regard.

“The Jana Sena chief should know about various issues before making adverse comments on educational reforms initiated by the YSRC government. I am ready to give Pawan Kalyan tuition if he lacks awareness. Byju’s is providing the content to the students free of cost,” Botcha explained, adding that the State government had provided Byju’s content-loaded tablets free of cost to class VIII students of government schools with an aim to empower them in all aspects.

Replying to a query on the third phase of Eamcet counselling, the Education Minister said in the notification there was no mention of it. Moreover, only 338 students appeared for the third phase of counselling last year. Hence, they did not intend to hold the third phase this year. However, in view of the representations received from various quarters, they will take a policy decision on holding the third phase counselling, he elaborated.

He alleged that the TDP-Jana Sena Party combine was daydreaming that it would come to power in the ensuing elections. On bifurcation promises, he said they raised the Special Category Status and separate railway zone issues in Parliament several times. However, there has been no response from the Centre, he said. He requested the media to urge BJP State president D Purandeswari on behalf of YSRC to take up these issues with the Centre.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana has made it clear that there is no financial commitment to providing Byju’s content to the students of government schools in the State. Speaking to media here on Sunday, he said Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan was commenting on provision of Byju’s content to the students without having basic knowledge in this regard. “The Jana Sena chief should know about various issues before making adverse comments on educational reforms initiated by the YSRC government. I am ready to give Pawan Kalyan tuition if he lacks awareness. Byju’s is providing the content to the students free of cost,” Botcha explained, adding that the State government had provided Byju’s content-loaded tablets free of cost to class VIII students of government schools with an aim to empower them in all aspects. Replying to a query on the third phase of Eamcet counselling, the Education Minister said in the notification there was no mention of it. Moreover, only 338 students appeared for the third phase of counselling last year. Hence, they did not intend to hold the third phase this year. However, in view of the representations received from various quarters, they will take a policy decision on holding the third phase counselling, he elaborated.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He alleged that the TDP-Jana Sena Party combine was daydreaming that it would come to power in the ensuing elections. On bifurcation promises, he said they raised the Special Category Status and separate railway zone issues in Parliament several times. However, there has been no response from the Centre, he said. He requested the media to urge BJP State president D Purandeswari on behalf of YSRC to take up these issues with the Centre. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp