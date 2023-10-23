Seva tickets: Andhra Pradesh HC sets aside single judge’s order

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court has struck down the order given by a single judge to the TTD to provide an opportunity to the devotees, who booked Arjitha Seva tickets during the Covid-19 pandemic. It has directed the petitioners to use the facilities provided to the remaining devotees, who booked tickets during that period. This was stated by the TTD.

It may be recalled that Srivari Darshan was cancelled for devotees during the Covid-19 pandemic. Arjitha Sevas were also cancelled during that time. For the devotees, who booked the seva tickets, the TTD had given two options -- either to get the ticket amount refund or avail darshan as provided by it in lieu of cancelled Arjitha Sevas.

About 16,000 devotees could not participate in Arjitha Sevas during the Covid-19 pandemic. Later, some devotees availed Darshan provided by the TTD, while some others got the refund of ticket amount. However, 16 devotees knocked on the doors of the High Court to order the TTD to allow them to participate in Arjitha Sevas booked by them. The single judge directed that the petitioners be given an opportunity to participate in Arjitha Sevas booked by them. The TTD appealed to the High Court division bench against the single judge’s order.

The TTD Standing Counsel explained to the division bench that the petitioners could not be provided the opportunity to participate in Arjitha Sevas as the devotees had booked the Arjitha Seva tickets a few decades ago. Convinced by the explanation, the division bench directed the petitioners to avail either of the two options provided by the TTD, setting aside the order passed by the single judge.

