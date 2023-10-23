YSRC to take out ‘Samajika Sadhikara’ bus yatra from Oct 26

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The ruling YSRC’s ‘Samajika Sadhikara’ bus yatra is set to commence from Itchapuram in Srikakulam district from October 26, YV Subba Reddy, the party’s regional coordinator, announced on Sunday. Elaborating on the details of the mass outreach programme, Subba Reddy told reporters that the bus yatra had been planned to gear up the party rank and file for the 2024 elections. The tour will cover three constituencies from three regions each day, eventually covering all 175 constituencies.

Asserting that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has ensured social justice in the State for the past four-and-a-half years, the YSRC leader said, “The party leaders and cadre will interact with the public and create awareness about the welfare and development schemes to seek a positive vote.”Accusing the previous TDP regime of neglecting the poor and downtrodden, he said it was the ruling YSRC that came to the rescue of all sections of the people.

“Poverty in the State has dropped due to the Jagan government’s welfare schemes, particularly the Navaratnalu,” Subba Reddy added. Stating that 99% of the election promises have been fulfilled, he explained that the government was working towards resolving problems brought to its notice during the Gadapa Gadapaku programme.

On the duration of the bus yatra, Botcha Satyanarayana said while the first phase will be held for 12 days, the second phase will be taken up after Diwali. He added that public meetings will be conducted in every constituency during the first phase of the tour and that permissions for the same will be taken.

Pointing out that Section 30 of the Police Act was in vogue even during the TDP regime, the minister remarked that permissions will be given to rallies conducted by anyone, provided they do not disturb law and order, and vitiate the peaceful atmosphere. Several YSRC leaders of north Andhra, including Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Government Whip Karanam Dharmasri, were present.

