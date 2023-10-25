Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Rongali Ravi wins silver at Asian Para Games

Out of six sports persons from the State, who got selected for the Asian Para Games, Rongali Ravi won the silver medal in the shot put event in the F40 category.

Published: 25th October 2023

Rongali Ravi won silver medal at Para Asian Games held in China I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the history of Andhra Pradesh, Rongali Ravi from Visakhapatnam bagged the silver medal in Asian Para Games being held at Hangzhou in China from October 22 to 28. Out of six sports persons from the State, who got selected for the Asian Para Games, Rongali Ravi won the silver medal in the shot put event in the F40 category.

VC and MD of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh HM Dhanachandra, president of Para Sports Association of Andhra Pradesh Gonuguntla Koteswara Rao and secretary of the association Velicherla Rama Swami congratulated Ravi on the occasion.

Koteswara Rao said that the encouragement of Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) for the athletes is commendable and opined that the State athletes representing India will stand first at Asian Para Games.

TAGS
Rongali Ravi Asian Para Games

