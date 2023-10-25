Andhra Pradesh registers large deficient rainfall during North East Monsoon

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hopes of farmers for a good spell of rains in October when the North East Monsoon arrives in Andhra Pradesh, have been dashed. There has been no spell of rains in the last 24 days and the State has recorded a large deficit rainfall.

According to IMD Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh has received 89% less rainfall than normal. As of October 24, the State should normally receive 126.9 mm rainfall, but it has received a mere 13.7 mm. All the 26 districts in the State have reported deficient rainfall.

Kurnool has recorded the highest deficit rainfall of 99% in the State. Against the normal rainfall of 99.1 mm, it has received 0.1 mm only. Nellore has stood second in the deficit rainfall. It has received 2.3 mm rainfall only against the normal of 153.1 mm, registering 98% deficit. Kadapa has been placed third with a deficit rainfall of 97 %.

Against the normal rainfall of 110.9 mm, it has received 3.3 mm only. Sri Satya Sai and East Godavari have occupied the fourth place with a deficit rainfall of 96%. Satya Sai has received 3.3 mm rainfall against the normal of 95 mm, while East Godavari has recorded 6.3 mm only against the normal of 163.7 mm.

Nandyal and Srikakulam have got the fifth place in the list with 95% deficit rainfall. Against the normal rainfall of 99.8 mm, Nandyal has received 4.6 mm only. Srikakulam has recorded 8.5 mm rainfall only against the normal of 180.1 mm in the last 24 days.

As per the cumulative rainfall data with the IMD from October 1 to 24, a total of 15 districts in the State have recorded 90% and above deficit rainfall. Krishna district has registered 60% deficit. Against the normal rainfall of 141.6 mm, it has received 56.6 mm only, which is the lowest defict in the State.

With the South West Monsoon not yielding any good spells of rain, registering 13% deficit rainfall than normal, Kharif crops in the State have been hit. Now, availability of irrigation water for the ensuing Rabi is doubtful.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Hopes of farmers for a good spell of rains in October when the North East Monsoon arrives in Andhra Pradesh, have been dashed. There has been no spell of rains in the last 24 days and the State has recorded a large deficit rainfall. According to IMD Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh has received 89% less rainfall than normal. As of October 24, the State should normally receive 126.9 mm rainfall, but it has received a mere 13.7 mm. All the 26 districts in the State have reported deficient rainfall. Kurnool has recorded the highest deficit rainfall of 99% in the State. Against the normal rainfall of 99.1 mm, it has received 0.1 mm only. Nellore has stood second in the deficit rainfall. It has received 2.3 mm rainfall only against the normal of 153.1 mm, registering 98% deficit. Kadapa has been placed third with a deficit rainfall of 97 %.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Against the normal rainfall of 110.9 mm, it has received 3.3 mm only. Sri Satya Sai and East Godavari have occupied the fourth place with a deficit rainfall of 96%. Satya Sai has received 3.3 mm rainfall against the normal of 95 mm, while East Godavari has recorded 6.3 mm only against the normal of 163.7 mm. Nandyal and Srikakulam have got the fifth place in the list with 95% deficit rainfall. Against the normal rainfall of 99.8 mm, Nandyal has received 4.6 mm only. Srikakulam has recorded 8.5 mm rainfall only against the normal of 180.1 mm in the last 24 days. As per the cumulative rainfall data with the IMD from October 1 to 24, a total of 15 districts in the State have recorded 90% and above deficit rainfall. Krishna district has registered 60% deficit. Against the normal rainfall of 141.6 mm, it has received 56.6 mm only, which is the lowest defict in the State. With the South West Monsoon not yielding any good spells of rain, registering 13% deficit rainfall than normal, Kharif crops in the State have been hit. Now, availability of irrigation water for the ensuing Rabi is doubtful. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp