Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy  on 3-day visit to Visakhapatnam

Published: 25th October 2023 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2023 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Chief secretary KS Jawahar Reddy with Swamy Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati at Sri Sarada Peetham at Chinamushidiwada in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief secretary KS Jawahar Reddy arrived on a three-day visit to Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. He was received by GVMC commissioner CM Saikant Varma, Joint Collector K Viswanathan, revenue divisional officer Hussain Saheb and others at the airport.

The chief secretary later visited Sri Sarada Peetham and participated in Sarannavaratri Utsavams at Chinamushidivada. He participated in special rituals at Rajasyamala Devi and took blessings of pontiff Sri Swami Swaroopanandendra Saraswati and junior pontiff Swatmanandendra Saraswati.

The chief secretary will participate in the sixth apex committee review meeting to be held at the Eastern Naval Command headquarters on Wednesday morning and will attend the Prime Minister PRAGATI meeting at the district collectorate.

