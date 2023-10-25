Help speed up growth of Andhra Pradesh: Chambers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP Chamber of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) president Potluri Bhaskar Rao and general secretary B Rajashekar have submitted a representation to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed various issues and challenges being faced by different sectors in AP.

At a meeting held in Vijayawada on Monday, the representatives of AP Chambers, CII AP Chapter and other associations briefed the Finance Minister on various issues related to different sectors.

Some of the suggestions are related to the development of AP like speedy completion of six industrial nodes proposed in three industrial corridors, faster development of three multimodal integrated logistics parks and support to the development of port-led economy. They also urged her to permit once again a one time restructuring of bank loans to MSMEs with simple terms to simplify credit rating and CIBIL scores for MSMEs to address the delayed payments issue and the mandatory procurement of goods from MSMEs. It is learnt that the Finance Minister responded positively to the pleas of AP Chambers.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: AP Chamber of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) president Potluri Bhaskar Rao and general secretary B Rajashekar have submitted a representation to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and discussed various issues and challenges being faced by different sectors in AP. At a meeting held in Vijayawada on Monday, the representatives of AP Chambers, CII AP Chapter and other associations briefed the Finance Minister on various issues related to different sectors. Some of the suggestions are related to the development of AP like speedy completion of six industrial nodes proposed in three industrial corridors, faster development of three multimodal integrated logistics parks and support to the development of port-led economy. They also urged her to permit once again a one time restructuring of bank loans to MSMEs with simple terms to simplify credit rating and CIBIL scores for MSMEs to address the delayed payments issue and the mandatory procurement of goods from MSMEs. It is learnt that the Finance Minister responded positively to the pleas of AP Chambers.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp