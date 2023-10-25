JSP-TDP common election manifesto on Nov 1

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A common election manifesto of the JSP-TDP combine will be announced on November 1. The rank and file of both parties will organise a door-door campaign in the State from October 29 to 31. Disclosing this to mediapersons in Rajamahendravaram, along with TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh after the first coordination meeting of the JSP-TDP alliance on Monday evening, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said both the parties will fight the ensuing elections by formulating a joint strategy and an action plan.

Interestingly, no discussion took place between the two parties on seat sharing as expected by the rank and file of the two parties. Further, when asked who would be the Chief Minister, the JSP chief directed the question to Lokesh, who sidestepped from answering it. Neither of them seems to have thought about the name of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

“The purpose of meeting in Rajamahendravaram was not just to formulate the future strategies but also to give moral support to Naidu, who is lodged in the central prison after being illegally arrested in the AP State Skill Development Corporation case. This meeting will infuse new spirit among the cadres of both parties. In the meeting, several key issues were discussed and the focus is on evolving a strategy to effectively combat the vicious propaganda of the ruling YSRC,” he said and added that JSP’s inputs would be added to the mini-manifesto already announced by Naidu at the TDP Mahanadu, before releasing the full-fledged one.

Stating that he has already made it clear that he will not allow the anti-incumbency vote to split, the JSP chief said the progress of the State is his top priority.

“I supported the TDP in 2014 as I wanted an experienced leader to take the State forward after the bifurcation. I am not against the YSRC, but I am now strongly opposing it because of its wicked policies,” Pawan Kalyan revealed.

Maintaining that the Jana Sena-TDP combine is a vaccine to eliminate the YSRC virus, which infected the State, Pawan Kalyan said the two parties had come together keeping in view the welfare of the State and security of the people. “There is an immediate need to dethrone this government as almost all sections of the society are being subjected to various kinds of harassment,” he asserted.

Exuding confidence that the TDP-Jana Sena combine will certainly form the next government in the State, Lokesh said, “There will not be any kind of conflict between the two.”

“Both the parties will resolve amicably if any problems are there at the grassroots level. I am confident that there will not be any kind of issues between the TDP and the Jana Sena and both the parties will work in close coordination to bring the combine to power in the next elections,” Lokesh added. The meeting passed resolutions, strongly condemning the illegal arrest of Naidu, and promising to save the people from the wicked YSRC rule, besides waging a united fight for the progress of the State.

