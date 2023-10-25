Navaratri festival closes on high note atop Indrakeeladri hills

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Dasara Sharannavaratri celebrations came to a close at Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop the Indrakeeladri hills. The concluding day was marked by the sacred Purnahuti ceremony, which took place after the Chandihoma ritual, accompanied by the resounding chants of vedic scholars. These learned scholars enlightened the devotees about the significance of the Dasara festival and the legends surrounding the Jaganmatha Nava Durga avatars.

During the nine-day Navratri festival, an astounding nine lakh people flocked to the Kanaka Durga temple to seek the blessings of the divine Kanaka Durga.Speaking on the auspicious occasion, Minister Kottu Satyanarayana expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the individuals who contributed to the success of the Navratri festival.

He acknowledged the efforts of NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pudkar, City Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata, DCP Vishal Gunni, and other officials and staff who traveled from different parts of the State to fulfill their duties on behalf of the government. Commissioner of Endowments S Satyanarayana, Executive Officer KS Rama Rao, and Board of Trustees Chairman Karnati Rambabu, along with their families, actively participated in the Purnahuti ceremony and offered special prayers to the benevolent Goddess Kanaka Durga.

3 & 4. Bhavani devotees relinquishing their deeksha atop

Indrakeeladri | express/Prasant Madugula

On the final day of the Navratri festivities, a multitude of devotees, along with the ‘Bhavanis,’ thronged the temple premises to express their devotion to Goddess Durga.The highlight of the celebrations was the Teppotsavam held on the Prakasam Barrage. As the moonlight illuminated the surroundings, devotees were captivated by the enchanting sight of Lord Parameshwara and Goddess Durga gracefully gliding on a vibrant swan chariot in River Krishna, illuminated by golden artificial lights.

The air reverberated with the melodious chants of ‘Jai Bhavani’ as the common devotees and the Bhavanis fervently expressed their devotion. The Teppotsavam was a grand spectacle, accompanied by the sounds of mangala instruments, veda mantras, cultural art performances, and devotional processions.

