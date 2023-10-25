PD Act invoked against 46-year-old habitual offender in Nandyal district

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Nandyal police on Tuesday invoked Preventive Detention (PD) Act against a 46-year-old repeat offender with a crime history of over 100 house burglaries and 30 temple break-ins spanning several years.

The accused have been identified as Nallabothula Nagappa, also known as Raju and Shiva Reddy. He is son of Anjaneyulu and hails from Buchammathota village at Mahanandi mandal in Nandyal district.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, Nandyal district Superintendent of Police (SP) K Raghuveer Reddy, revealed that Nagappa had been convicted in 12 cases across various police stations and had been jailed repeatedly.

Upon securing bail, he resumed his spree of house and temple thefts in Kurnool, Kadapa and Prakasam districts, as well as in certain districts of Karnataka, resulting in more than 100 house burglaries and 30 temple theft cases being filed against him.

Subsequently, with the authorisation of district Collector Manajir Jeelani Samoon, the Nandyal police invoked the PD Act against Nallabothula Nagappa, sending him to Kadapa central jail on Tuesday.

The Nandyal SP issued a stern warning to criminals and those engaged in such activities, urging them to change their behaviour, lest they too face the consequences of the PD Act.

