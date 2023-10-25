Home States Andhra Pradesh

Poll battle heats up in Andhra Pradesh as YSRC & Bhuvaneswari set to launch yatras

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari offered prayers at Srivari temple in Tirumala on Tuesday | Express

VIJAYAWADA: Two key political parties in Andhra Pradesh have sounded the poll bugle with TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneswari gearing up to embark on her ‘Nijam Gelavali’ (truth should triumph) yatra on Wednesday and the ruling YSRC kicking off its ‘Samajika Sadhikara’ (social empowerment) bus yatra on October 26 (Thursday).

Ahead of the tour, Bhuvaneswari offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Tuesday and had darshan at local temples in Naravaripalle, the village from where she will begin her yatra. Naravaripalle in Chandragiri Assembly constituency of Tirupati district also happens to be Naidu’s native.

As part of the campaign, Bhuvaneswari will protest against the ‘illegal’ arrest of Naidu in the skill development corporation scam and condole families of individuals who reportedly died due to shock on hearing of the former chief minister’s arrest. She would also talk extensively about the ‘vendetta of the YSRC government’ behind the arrest of her husband.

Party leaders said she will visit Chandragiri, Tirupati and Srikalahasti Assembly constituencies for three days during the first leg of her tour. Bhuvaneswari is set to meet people from door-to-door and also hold meetings in local Assemblies.

Meanwhile, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh will launch the ‘Babu Surety-Bhavishyathuku Guarantee’ (Babu Surety is guarantee for future) programme, initially planned by Naidu, on November 1.On the other hand, the ruling YSRC will commence its ‘Samajika Sadhikara’ bus yatra from the three regions of the State simultaneously on Thursday.

The objective of the campaign is to interact with people and explain to them about the government’s welfare schemes and development initiatives in a bid to win all 175 Assembly seats in 2024.While chalking out a roadmap for the elections, YSRC president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced the mass outreach programme on October 9.

In North Andhra, the tour will commence from Srikakulam district’s Itchapuram, where Jagan had concluded his Praja Sankalpa Yatra in 2018. While the yatra will be taken out from Guntur’s Tenali in the delta region, the bus tour will begin from Singanamala of Anantapur district in the Rayalaseema region. According to party leaders, all the 175 Assembly constituencies will be covered by December last week.

The buses, designed for the programme, will reflect the YSRC’s slogan of social justice, equality and empowerment. Ministers and people’s representatives belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Backward Classes (BCs) and minorities will travel in the bus to address the public in every constituency.

