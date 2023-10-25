TDP-JSP pact end result will be zero: Minister Roja

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ridiculing the first TDP-JSP coordination meeting in Rajamahendravaram on Monday, Minister for Tourism and Sports RK Roja said, “The addition of two zeros results in zero only and two weak forces coming together will not make them a strong front.”

Speaking to mediapersons at Tirumala after having darshan of Lord Venkateswara on Tuesday, she said it should be noted that both Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh were shown the door by the people in the 2019 elections. “Neither of them or their parties has anything worthwhile to claim before the people to seek mandate,” she observed.

Mocking the Nijam Gelavali programme of Nara Bhuvaneswari to be launched on Wednesday, Roja said, “If she really wants the triumph of truth, she should ask for a CBI inquiry into the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation scam, AP FiberNet project and Amaravati Inner Ring Road case.”

“It is only Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who can go before the people with confidence to seek their mandate as 98% of his election promises have been fulfilled. We are going door-to-door highlighting ‘Why AP Needs Jagan’. Does the TDP-JSP combine has guts to go out to explain ‘Why AP Needs Pawan Kalyan or Chandrababu Naidu?” she asked.

