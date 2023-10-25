Visakhapatnam labour department's major thrust to eradicate child labour

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a steadfast pursuit to ensure every child receives education and lives a joyous childhood, the Visakhapatnam district labour department has been working hard to eradicate child labour from the region. As part of their ongoing drive, which started in January and continues till the end of October, as many as 120 child and adolescent labourers were rescued, thus offering them a brighter future.

Among these rescued children, 93 hail from Visakhapatnam district, seven from Alluri Sitarama Raju district, and 20 from Anakapalle district. Of the 93 children rescued from Visakhapatnam, four were involved in hazardous occupations, 15 in non-hazardous ones, 64 were over 14 years old and were engaged in non-hazardous occupations, and 10 were street children. On the other hand, all the seven children rescued from Alluri Sitarama Raju district were involved in non-hazardous occupations.

Of the 20 children from Anakapalle, nine were rescued from hazardous occupations, four from non-hazardous, and seven adolescents from non-hazardous occupations.“Every child, regardless of their circumstances, should have access to education and the opportunity to enjoy a carefree childhood. It is not appropriate for them to engage in odd jobs to make money when they should be attending school and participating in various activities, free from the burden of work responsibilities,” said Deputy Commissioner of the Labour Department Suneetha.

Also, from January to October, the Women Development and Child Welfare Department has been actively rescuing children belonging to various categories and has been providing them with a safe and nurturing environment.

27 missing children rescued

The department’s efforts have resulted in rescuing children belonging to different categories. As many as 27 missing children, 12 boys and 15 girls, have been successfully located and brought to safety during this period. Another category, consisting of 40 runaway children, including 25 boys and 15 girls were rescued from precarious situations on the streets. The department has also extended its assistance to 22 street children, 14 boys and eight girls, offering them a chance for a more secure and stable life.

Additionally, rescuing five girls, who were victims of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, highlights the department’s commitment to safeguarding their well-being. Rescue efforts also involved 45 begging children, 26 boys and 19 girls, as well as 28 children who were at risk of child marriage, comprising one boy and 27 girls.

The department also identified and rescued 22 neglected children, with 14 boys and eight girls, while supporting 44 semi-orphan children, of which 15 were boys and 29 were girls. Additionally, 11 children affected by or infected with HIV/AIDS were offered appropriate care and support. The department’s efforts extended to 23 orphaned children, encompassing eight boys and 15 girls, and 36 school dropouts, of which 24 were boys and 12 were girls.

“Every rescued child will be presented before the Child Welfare Committee, which will carefully assess each case and determine the type of assistance required for the children,” noted the District Child Protection Officer.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a steadfast pursuit to ensure every child receives education and lives a joyous childhood, the Visakhapatnam district labour department has been working hard to eradicate child labour from the region. As part of their ongoing drive, which started in January and continues till the end of October, as many as 120 child and adolescent labourers were rescued, thus offering them a brighter future. Among these rescued children, 93 hail from Visakhapatnam district, seven from Alluri Sitarama Raju district, and 20 from Anakapalle district. Of the 93 children rescued from Visakhapatnam, four were involved in hazardous occupations, 15 in non-hazardous ones, 64 were over 14 years old and were engaged in non-hazardous occupations, and 10 were street children. On the other hand, all the seven children rescued from Alluri Sitarama Raju district were involved in non-hazardous occupations. Of the 20 children from Anakapalle, nine were rescued from hazardous occupations, four from non-hazardous, and seven adolescents from non-hazardous occupations.“Every child, regardless of their circumstances, should have access to education and the opportunity to enjoy a carefree childhood. It is not appropriate for them to engage in odd jobs to make money when they should be attending school and participating in various activities, free from the burden of work responsibilities,” said Deputy Commissioner of the Labour Department Suneetha.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Also, from January to October, the Women Development and Child Welfare Department has been actively rescuing children belonging to various categories and has been providing them with a safe and nurturing environment. 27 missing children rescued The department’s efforts have resulted in rescuing children belonging to different categories. As many as 27 missing children, 12 boys and 15 girls, have been successfully located and brought to safety during this period. Another category, consisting of 40 runaway children, including 25 boys and 15 girls were rescued from precarious situations on the streets. The department has also extended its assistance to 22 street children, 14 boys and eight girls, offering them a chance for a more secure and stable life. Additionally, rescuing five girls, who were victims of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, highlights the department’s commitment to safeguarding their well-being. Rescue efforts also involved 45 begging children, 26 boys and 19 girls, as well as 28 children who were at risk of child marriage, comprising one boy and 27 girls. The department also identified and rescued 22 neglected children, with 14 boys and eight girls, while supporting 44 semi-orphan children, of which 15 were boys and 29 were girls. Additionally, 11 children affected by or infected with HIV/AIDS were offered appropriate care and support. The department’s efforts extended to 23 orphaned children, encompassing eight boys and 15 girls, and 36 school dropouts, of which 24 were boys and 12 were girls. “Every rescued child will be presented before the Child Welfare Committee, which will carefully assess each case and determine the type of assistance required for the children,” noted the District Child Protection Officer. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp