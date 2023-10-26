Andhra Pradesh: Killika Lalitha from Vizianagaram bags silver medal at Asian Para Games

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bringing laurels to Andhra Pradesh at the international platform, 18-year-old Killika Lalitha from Vizianagaram bagged a silver medal at Asian Para Games being held in China. She stood second in the 1,500-metre race in T11 (blind) category on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Rongali Ravi from AP bagged a silver medal in shot put F40 category. As many as six para-athletes hailing from the State were selected to participate in Asian Para Games being held in Hangzhou from October 22 to 28.

Lalitha, belonging to a tribal community. Daughter of Borja and Chittamma, she completed her class 10 at Netra Vidyalaya in Bheemili and was supported by Chinna Jeeyar Swamy. Hailing from Gullalanka village in Gumalakshmipuram mandal of Vizianagaram, the 18-year-old was introduced to para-sports by Pakalapati Lakshmi, who works as a secretary of Netra Vidyalaya. Lalitha trained under coaches Satish in Vizianagaram and currently under coach Rahul Balakrishna Sai in Bengaluru.

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh VC & MD HM Dhanachandra, Para Sports Association of Andhra Pradesh president Gonuguntla Koteswara Rao and association secretary Velicherla Rama Swami congratulated Lalitha.

