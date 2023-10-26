Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: No let-up in rush at Durga temple

Thousands of devotees reach Indrakeeladri; 1.19 lakh tonsuring tickets sold in past 11 days

Published: 26th October 2023 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2023 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

(L) Bhavani devotees at Indrakeeladri to have darshan of Goddess Durga; Commuters stuck in traffic jam over flyover near Durga temple in Vijayawada. (Photo I Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Devotees from all corners of the State converged atop Indrakeeladri hill to seek the blessings of the presiding deity, Goddess Kanaka Durga as the fervour of Navaratri celebrations continues to captivate the hearts of the faithful. Thousands of Bhavanis thronged the hill shrine to relinquish their deeksha on Wednesday, creating an atmosphere of unwavering devotion.

According to the temple authorities, the recent influx of pilgrims had a significant impact on the distribution of tickets. They stated that a staggering 1,04,648 devotees had darshan on Wednesday till 8:00 pm Since the commencement of Navaratri celebrations on October 15, as many as 11,13,723 devotees visited the temple to seek the blessings of the presiding deity.

According to the officials, on Wednesday alone, around 3,48,555 prasadam packets and 52 Rs 500 tickets were sold. They also reported that 33,025 Kesakandana (tonsuring) tickets were sold, marking the highest sales in the past 11 days.

To put the scale of this spiritual gathering into perspective, as many as 2,248,859 prasadam packets, 25,086 Rs 500 tickets, 18,249 Rs 300 tickets, 35,008 Rs 100 tickets, and 1,19,126 Kesakandana tickets have been sold since October 15. However, the increased traffic on the roads leading to Vijayawada made traffic management a formidable task for the police, despite their commendable efforts to divert and control the flow of vehicles.

