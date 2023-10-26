Ensure supply of irrigation water to ryots, says Bapatla district Collector Ranjit Bhasha

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: All necessary action should be taken to provide irrigation water to the farmers and prevent them from suffering heavy crop loss, said Bapatla district Collector Ranjit Bhasha. He held a review meeting with the officials on the availability of water, and distribution of water for irrigation and drinking water supply in the district on Wednesday.

He instructed the officials to ensure water supply to all crops in Warabandi system to benefit the farmers. Stating that the government has allotted Rs 4.6 crore for 66 renovation works of various irrigation lakes and canals in the district, he said that 44 works are under progress, 14 works are at tender level, and the remaining works are yet to be started. Speaking on the occasion, he said that over 3.84 lakh acres of land is under cultivation in Ayacut region in the district and as many as 4,000 cusecs of water has been released for Guntur and Bapatla district.

The Collector also reviewed the progress of renovation works taken under mandal wise, including 20 works under Vemuru channel, 18 works under Bapatla channel, 10 works under Parchur channel and Kolluru, and Bhattiprolu canals. He expressed dismay over the delay in the works and instructed the engineering officials to coordinate with irrigation department officials and expedite the construction works.

