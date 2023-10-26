Not just Naidu, entire Andhra Pradesh & justice behind bars: Nara Bhuvaneswari

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneswari commenced the ‘Nijam Gelavali’ (Truth must prevail) yatra from Naravaripalle in Chittoor district on Wednesday by paying floral tributes to the statue of her father and former chief minister NT Rama Rao.

As part of the campaign, taken up to protest against the ‘illegal’ arrest of Naidu in the skill development corporation scam, Bhuvaneswari met the families of Avula Praveen Reddy and Kanumuri Chinnabbanayudu, who reportedly died of shock following Naidu’s arrest. She consoled the bereaved families in Chandragiri and Nendragunta panchayats and handed over financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh each.

Addressing a public meeting at Agarala panchayat, Bhuvaneswari said her husband constantly thinks about the welfare of the people in the State despite being in jail.

She added, “It is not just Naidu who has been imprisoned, but also the entire State and justice.”

Clarifying that her yatra is not politically motivated, she explained that she has stepped out to talk about ‘Nijam Gelavali’, a cause that goes beyond her and is a fight for Andhra Pradesh, its children, and their future. She further alleged that the State government put the TDP chief behind bars to weaken him mentally and physically, and to demoralise the party ahead of the elections.

She remarked that the ruling YSRC underestimated Naidu’s resilience which he has built over 45 years of facing numerous challenges. Highlighting how her husband consistently prioritised the people and TDP activists over his family throughout his life, Bhuvaneswari alleged that Naidu was arrested over 45 days ago with no evidence.

Lashing out at the ruling YSRC, she pointed out that the State government had first accused the previous TDP regime of committing fraud worth Rs 3,000 crore, scaled it down to Rs 370 crore, and now put it at Rs 27 crore. “Nevertheless, there is no money trail or proof of any alleged financial fraud,” she said and accused the State government of filing cases against Naidu, instead of developing the State, attracting investments or providing job to the youth.

Expressing that she is saddened to see a man of such a stature in prison, Bhuvaneswari said Naidu was booked for attempt to murder in Chittoor, merely for questioning the government about irrigation projects. Further, she urged everyone to support the TDP in its fight against a corrupt government.

Recalling that Naidu had introduced 22 schemes for women and announced Mahasakthi with plans to announce more initiatives during Dasara, she assured the public that it’s not too late. “Naidu will be released from jail soon as truth will prevail,” she said. India is a democratic country and people have the right to speak, write, talk, walk, and hold processions, she averred.

