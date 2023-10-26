Over 50 per cent of people struggling with sleep disorders: Study

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: It’s concerning to see the increasing prevalence of sleep disorders in people of all ages. A study by civil society organisation Agewell Foundation conducted a survey on the sleeping patterns of over 5,000 people during May 2023 across 20 states and UTs in India revealed that, 52% of the total respondents had been struggling to have deep sleep.

Interestingly, this issue affected both males (56%) and females (44%) alike. Additionally, a significant number of urban respondents (75%) reported sleeping less than the recommended 5-6 hours per day, with a similar trend seen among 64% of rural respondents.

During the survey, 54% of the respondents complained that with age, they are sleeping less. Around 32% of respondents claimed that they noticed no significant change in their sleep habits. However, 14% of respondents claimed they were sleeping more now when compared to their earlier years. Overall, 56% of the respondents said they were not satisfied with their current sleep pattern.

One of the most alarming observations from the survey was that sleep disturbances are not only prevalent among the elderly but are also increasingly affecting younger individuals, including children. Experts attribute this to changing lifestyles, psychological issues, environmental disturbances, unhealthy relationships, substance abuse, health conditions, and sedentary habits.

Stating that sleep deprivation can affect various aspects of health, Dr Rajesh, an ophthalmologist stressed over the need 7-8 hours of quality sleep for an adult to function properly. “Lack of sleep greatly affects the function of the immune system, body weight, cardiovascular system, hormone levels, fertility, and brain health in the human body.”

“Furthermore, excessive screen time and the use of digital devices at night can disrupt the production of melatonin, a hormone essential for regulating sleep. Usage of digital devices at night is known to suppress Melatonin. About 80% of melatonin is produced and secreted by our body at night to help us get to sleep. Just two hours of device usage can reduce up to 40% reduction of melatonin production, making it harder to fall asleep,” he observed.

Stressing over the need of quality sleep, Dr Rajesh maintained that our capacity for learning, memorise, and emotional equilibrium all depends on sleep quality. “Our brain processes data and produces long-term memories while we sleep. Thus, its critical to get enough sleep so that our brains can work at their best capacity,” he lamented.

In conclusions, the experts suggest taking required measures to change lifestyle including maintaining good sleep discipline, exercising regularly, and keeping stress at bay to prevent sleep disorders and maintain good holistic health.

