Plan to introduce Spanish, German language classes in govt schools in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is collaborating with Spanish and German Embassies to introduce the AI-generated ‘Digital Teacher’ to teach Spanish and German languages to students of government schools in the State, said Principal Secretary (School Education) Praveen Prakash and revealed the details of the initiative, assuring that it will open up job opportunities for the students.

Praveen Prakash met the senior officials of the Spanish and German embassies, including Deputy Head of Mission, Spain, Elena Perez-Villanueva del Caz, Education Attache Manic Eugena and Matthias Stahle, and discussed the development of Digital Teacher (AI-generated) for teaching German and Spanish languages. He said that the State has equipped high schools with digital infrastructure in the form of interactive flat panels in all classrooms, provided tabs equipped with robust internet connections to students of class 8.

Andhra Pradesh is also exploring the possibilities of undertaking other innovative programmes in the government schools, the Principal Secretary added. Praveen Prakash also informed that the State government is heading swiftly towards introducing the IB syllabus in the government schools.

He held a meeting with the IB delegation comprising Balakrishna, India in-charge of IB, Amy Parker, Director of Marketing and Communication, Bannayan, Global Director of Business Development, and the senior officials from the school education department, regarding the roadmap for IB-AP joint certification of the classes 10 and 12 project.

Praveen Prakash held discussions with founder of Hotmail Sabeer Bhatia regarding the programme to create awareness on business principles among the students at an early stage. Praveen Prakash said that entrepreneurship courses tailored for students of class 9 to 12 developed by the Hotmail founder are to be made available in the syllabus of government schools.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is collaborating with Spanish and German Embassies to introduce the AI-generated ‘Digital Teacher’ to teach Spanish and German languages to students of government schools in the State, said Principal Secretary (School Education) Praveen Prakash and revealed the details of the initiative, assuring that it will open up job opportunities for the students. Praveen Prakash met the senior officials of the Spanish and German embassies, including Deputy Head of Mission, Spain, Elena Perez-Villanueva del Caz, Education Attache Manic Eugena and Matthias Stahle, and discussed the development of Digital Teacher (AI-generated) for teaching German and Spanish languages. He said that the State has equipped high schools with digital infrastructure in the form of interactive flat panels in all classrooms, provided tabs equipped with robust internet connections to students of class 8. Andhra Pradesh is also exploring the possibilities of undertaking other innovative programmes in the government schools, the Principal Secretary added. Praveen Prakash also informed that the State government is heading swiftly towards introducing the IB syllabus in the government schools.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He held a meeting with the IB delegation comprising Balakrishna, India in-charge of IB, Amy Parker, Director of Marketing and Communication, Bannayan, Global Director of Business Development, and the senior officials from the school education department, regarding the roadmap for IB-AP joint certification of the classes 10 and 12 project. Praveen Prakash held discussions with founder of Hotmail Sabeer Bhatia regarding the programme to create awareness on business principles among the students at an early stage. Praveen Prakash said that entrepreneurship courses tailored for students of class 9 to 12 developed by the Hotmail founder are to be made available in the syllabus of government schools. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp