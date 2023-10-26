Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: State Vision Plan-2047 to be ready by Dec-end under Viksit Bharat

Niti Aayog Additional Secretary V Radha said Niti Aayog will provide the necessary training to the State government officials in preparing the Vision Plan.

Published: 26th October 2023 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2023 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog logo. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of Viksit Bharat, the government has initiated the process to prepare the State Vision Plan-2047 with the cooperation of Niti Aayog by the end of December, 2023. A three-day workshop in this regard commenced at the State Secretariat on Wednesday. Niti Aayog gave the guidelines for the preparation of the State vision plan with emphasis on development of primary, secondary and social sectors.

Addressing the workshop, Niti Aayog Additional Secretary V Radha said the Union government took up the Viksit Bharat-2047 programme to find a permanent solution to the issues being faced by the people and ensure their empowerment, besides providing infrastructure required for developed India.

Apart from aiming for the growth of the nation, the Centre is also laying emphasis on regional aspirations as part of the programme, she said and added that Niti Aayog will provide the necessary training to the State government officials in preparing the Vision Plan. She urged the officials to prepare the Vision Plan at the earliest.

Secretary (Planning) M Girija Shankar said the State government decided to prepare the Vision Plan with focus on agriculture, animal husbandry, dairy, fisheries, horticulture, sericulture, marketing, cooperative, forest, water resources, fuel, transportation, Information Technology, tourism, industries, infrastructure, investments, food processing, handlooms and textiles, housing, education, health, women and child welfare and civil supplies sectors and urged Niti Aayog to provide necessary suggestions and training in this regard to evolve a comprehensive plan.

Principal Secretary (Women and Child Welfare) G Jaya Lakshmi, Secretary (Health) J Nivas, Aarogyasri Trust Chief Executive Officer MN Harendira Prasad and other senior officials participated in the workshop.

