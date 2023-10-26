Vizag police seize Rs 1.3 crore cash from washing machines

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: City police seized unaccounted cash worth Rs 1.30 crore, which was concealed in washing machines and being transported in an auto-rickshaw during the wee hours of Monday night. According to Visakhapatnam Airport Zone CI BMD Prasad, who disclosed the case details on Wednesday, acting on a tip-off, the airport police intercepted an auto-rickshaw on the NH near NAD junction and found a huge sum of cash concealed in cardboard boxes, hidden in washing machines.

As there were no bills and receipts to substantiate, the police seized Rs 1.30 crore cash, six washing machines and 30 mobile phones, and lodged cases under relevant sections. We have submitted the cash to the court and it will be deposited in the bank as per the court directions, CI added.

Initially, the police learnt the cash belonged to an electronics showroom in city, whose headquarters is located in Vijayawada. Meanwhile, the representatives of electronic showroom alleged the cash belongs to their branches in Vizag, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, and also claimed that they possess valid bills and documents.

