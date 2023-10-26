Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag police seize Rs 1.3 crore cash from washing machines

As there were no bills and receipts to substantiate, the police seized Rs 1.30 crore cash, six washing machines and 30 mobile phones, and lodged cases under relevant sections.

Published: 26th October 2023 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2023 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Acting on a tip-off, the airport police intercepted an auto-rickshaw on the NH near NAD junction and found a huge sum of cash concealed in cardboard boxes, hidden in washing machines.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: City police seized unaccounted cash worth Rs 1.30 crore, which was concealed in washing machines and being transported in an auto-rickshaw during the wee hours of Monday night. According to Visakhapatnam Airport Zone CI BMD Prasad, who disclosed the case details on Wednesday, acting on a tip-off, the airport police intercepted an auto-rickshaw on the NH near NAD junction and found a huge sum of cash concealed in cardboard boxes, hidden in washing machines.

As there were no bills and receipts to substantiate, the police seized Rs 1.30 crore cash, six washing machines and 30 mobile phones, and lodged cases under relevant sections. We have submitted the cash to the court and it will be deposited in the bank as per the court directions, CI added.

Initially, the police learnt the cash belonged to an electronics showroom in city, whose headquarters is located in Vijayawada. Meanwhile, the representatives of electronic showroom alleged the cash belongs to their branches in Vizag, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, and also claimed that they possess valid bills and documents.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cash SEIZE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp