YSRC bus yatra to begin from 3 regions on October 26

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day before the launch of the ruling YSRC’s Samajika Sadhikara (social empowerment) yatra, ministers Audimulapu Suresh, Merugu Nagarjuna and Jogi Ramesh, MLA K Pardhasardhi, senior leaders V Kalavathy, Hanumantu Naik and SM Ziauddin flagged off the buses and also released a poster of the tour at the party’s central office in Tadepalli on Wednesday.

Asserting that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has implemented social justice in every form in the State, the leaders said during the bus yatra, the party will highlight the welfare schemes and development initiatives taken by the ruling YSRC that have benefitted over 80% of the population in the past four-and-a-half-years.

The campaign will be taken out simultaneously from the three regions of the State on Thursday. In North Andhra, the tour will commence from Srikakulam district’s Itchapuram, where Jagan had concluded his Praja Sankalpa Yatra in 2018. While the yatra will be kicked off from Guntur’s Tenali in the delta region, it will begin from Singanamala of Anantapur district in the Rayalaseema region.

According to party leaders, all 175 Assembly constituencies will be covered by December last week. Elaborating on the schedule, the leaders said the tour will be held in three phases. In the first phase, which will be held from October 26 to November 9, as many as 39 Assembly constituencies in three regions will be covered.

YSRC leaders flagging off the buses on Wednesday| Express

On each day, party leaders, including ministers, belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Schedules Tribes (STs), Backward Classes (BCs) and Minorities will cover three Assembly constituencies. As many as 200 leaders from SC, ST, BC communities and Minorities will have luncheon and later speak to media every day. They will also hold public meetings which are expected to see participation of around 10,000 people.

Stating that not a single leader in the country since Independence has implemented social justice the way Jagan has, Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh said, “The bus yatra is the beginning of a battle between the poor, represented by the YSRC, and the capitalists, represented by the TDP. It is a fact that the TDP has treated BCs as business class (vote bank), while the YSRC treats the community as the backbone class.”

The ministers further ridiculed the Nijam Gelavali yatra of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneswari.

“Naidu is in jail because the truth has prevailed,” Ramesh mocked and advised Bhuvaneswari to take up a ‘Papa Parihara’ (atonement for sins) yatra. The minister also asked her to “disclose the truth behind the sins committed by her husband, including the backstabbing of her father and former chief minister NT Rama Rao.”

Emphasising that the YSRC’s campaign was dedicated to the welfare of the poor, Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna remarked, “On the other hand, Bhuvaneswari has taken up the tour for her jailed husband.” Pointing out that the aim of the bus yatra is to celebrate the YSRC government’s accomplishments in the upliftment of SCs, STs, BCs, and Minorities, Municipal Administration Minister Audimulapu Suresh criticised the previous TDP regime for denying opportunities to the poor.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: A day before the launch of the ruling YSRC’s Samajika Sadhikara (social empowerment) yatra, ministers Audimulapu Suresh, Merugu Nagarjuna and Jogi Ramesh, MLA K Pardhasardhi, senior leaders V Kalavathy, Hanumantu Naik and SM Ziauddin flagged off the buses and also released a poster of the tour at the party’s central office in Tadepalli on Wednesday. Asserting that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has implemented social justice in every form in the State, the leaders said during the bus yatra, the party will highlight the welfare schemes and development initiatives taken by the ruling YSRC that have benefitted over 80% of the population in the past four-and-a-half-years. The campaign will be taken out simultaneously from the three regions of the State on Thursday. In North Andhra, the tour will commence from Srikakulam district’s Itchapuram, where Jagan had concluded his Praja Sankalpa Yatra in 2018. While the yatra will be kicked off from Guntur’s Tenali in the delta region, it will begin from Singanamala of Anantapur district in the Rayalaseema region.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to party leaders, all 175 Assembly constituencies will be covered by December last week. Elaborating on the schedule, the leaders said the tour will be held in three phases. In the first phase, which will be held from October 26 to November 9, as many as 39 Assembly constituencies in three regions will be covered. YSRC leaders flagging off the buses on Wednesday| ExpressOn each day, party leaders, including ministers, belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Schedules Tribes (STs), Backward Classes (BCs) and Minorities will cover three Assembly constituencies. As many as 200 leaders from SC, ST, BC communities and Minorities will have luncheon and later speak to media every day. They will also hold public meetings which are expected to see participation of around 10,000 people. Stating that not a single leader in the country since Independence has implemented social justice the way Jagan has, Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh said, “The bus yatra is the beginning of a battle between the poor, represented by the YSRC, and the capitalists, represented by the TDP. It is a fact that the TDP has treated BCs as business class (vote bank), while the YSRC treats the community as the backbone class.” The ministers further ridiculed the Nijam Gelavali yatra of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneswari. “Naidu is in jail because the truth has prevailed,” Ramesh mocked and advised Bhuvaneswari to take up a ‘Papa Parihara’ (atonement for sins) yatra. The minister also asked her to “disclose the truth behind the sins committed by her husband, including the backstabbing of her father and former chief minister NT Rama Rao.” Emphasising that the YSRC’s campaign was dedicated to the welfare of the poor, Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna remarked, “On the other hand, Bhuvaneswari has taken up the tour for her jailed husband.” Pointing out that the aim of the bus yatra is to celebrate the YSRC government’s accomplishments in the upliftment of SCs, STs, BCs, and Minorities, Municipal Administration Minister Audimulapu Suresh criticised the previous TDP regime for denying opportunities to the poor. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp