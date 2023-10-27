Home States Andhra Pradesh

15-year-old Vizag girl clinches gold at Asian Roller-Skating Championship

Greeshma said that her coaches, Satyanarayana and Chitti Babu, have been instrumental in her journey.

Dontara Greeshma

By Usha Peri
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 15-year-old Dontara Greeshma from Visakhapatnam bagged a gold medal at the 19th edition of the Asian Roller-Skating Championship in Beidaihe, China. Competing in the youth category of artistic in-line skating, this child prodigy clinched the top spot in the competition being held from October 18 to 28. Greeshma also won a silver medal in the freestyle youth women’s category.

“I was overjoyed with the results, and my hardwork in preparation for international events since the last national competition in December 2022 paid off. My coaches, Satyanarayana and Chitti Babu, have been instrumental in my journey. They have not only taught me new elements but also helped me address my shortcomings, enabling me to compete at the international level,” expressed Greeshma. Greeshma is currently studying Class X at Visakha Valley School and dedicates at least three hours to her daily training on regular days.

Her training hours increase significantly when she is preparing for competitions.

“In her childhood, Greeshma was always active, constantly engaged in various activities. When she was a four-year-old, we enrolled her in skating classes, mainly to tire her out so she would sleep better. Little did we know that this small step would eventually lead her to success in national and international competitions,” recalled her mother Sharmila.

She further went on to say that Greeshma promptly resumes her studies after returning home from a competition maintaining a balanced life. “Participating in the Asian Games and Pacific Championships gave me valuable exposure to international skaters and their programme preparation. I aim to secure gold medals in the upcoming Asian Games and World Championships,” Greeshma noted.

Asian Roller-Skating Championship Dontara Greeshma

