Former CM Chandrababu Naidu writes to ACB court requesting foolproof security in prison

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging lapses in security arrangements inside Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, former chief minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu has requested the court for foolproof security arrangements in and around the prison, commensurate with the Z+ category security cover provided to him.

Naidu, who is presently lodged in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison in the AP State Skill Development Corporation case, wrote a letter to the ACB court through the Jail Superintendent, listed out a few untoward incidents that occurred in and around the prison intending to endanger his life despite being a Z+ category protectee.

Naidu said that when he was brought to the prison on the intervening night of September 10-11, he was unauthorisedly videographed and photographed while entering the prison and the same was leaked by the police. The videos and photos were widely circulated on social media platforms by the party in power with a malicious intention to damage his reputation, he said.

"It came to my notice that one anonymous letter was received by the Superintendent of Police (SP), East Godavari and the jail authorities in which it was written that some left-wing extremists are planning to assassinate me and crores of rupees were changed hands to execute that assassination bid. The police authorities till now did not make any attempt to enquire about the veracity of the said letter nor have taken steps to avert any unforeseen incident,'' Naidu said.

Further, the former CM said a remand prisoner in an NDPS Case from S.Kota was roaming in the prison with a pen camera, capturing pictures of the prisoners inside.

Naidu also brought to the notice of the court that a drone was flown over the prison by some unidentified miscreants to capture his movements with a sinister design at the instance of the people in power. "The drone came near the open jail where some prisoners were lodged. Despite this alarming incident, the local police have not taken any step till now to unearth the truth or to pin the mastermind behind the said incident. This incident blatantly exposes the naked truth that jail authorities are helpless,'' he said.

He further added that another drone was flown over the main gate of the Central Prison on October 6 to capture the images of his family members while they were coming out after meeting him. "This incident exposes risk not only to me but also to my family members,'' he stated.

Naidu also informed the court that ganja packets were thrown into the prison by some miscreants and they were caught red-handed by some of the prisoners who were in the gardening. "Out of the total prisoners of 2200 lodged inside the central prison, 750 of them are in alleged NDPS offences posing a grave threat to my security,'' he said.

The former CM also listed out various incidents including Angallu violence where his security was compromised. Although he had been complaining about the unruly activities of the ruling party leaders and their activists to the police, no action has been taken against any of them till now.

