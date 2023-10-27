Home States Andhra Pradesh

GVL assures full support to family of ex-navy officer from Port City

Within a few hours of interacting with the veteran’s family, Rao informed them that he had spoken to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Indian Ambassador to Qatar Vipul.

Published: 27th October 2023 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2023 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

GVL Narasimha Rao

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao (File photo | EPS)

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Family of Commander Sugunakar Pakala, who was awarded death sentence in Doha, along with seven other ex-Navy officers, approached BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao in Visakhapatnam for support.

Commander Sugunakar had studied in Tympany School in Visakhapatnam. After moving to the Korukonda Sainik School in Vizianagaram, he joined the Navy. Post retirement, he began working for a consultancy company in Doha.

Within a few hours of interacting with the veteran’s family, Rao informed them that he had spoken to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Indian Ambassador to Qatar Vipul. Stating that the court has only read out a two-line order, the Rajya Sabha MP said once the full judgement is available on Sunday, it can be appealed against in the Court of Appeal within 15 days.

If there is still no relief, an appeal will be submitted in the highest court of Qatar, the Court of Cassation, Rao explained. The MP, who is also a Member of the Consultative Committee for External Affairs, assured Commander Pakala’s family that the Government of India, particularly the Ministry of External Affairs, will provide all necessary support to ensure justice for the bravehearts.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sugunakar Pakala Commander death sentence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp