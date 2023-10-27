GVL assures full support to family of ex-navy officer from Port City

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Family of Commander Sugunakar Pakala, who was awarded death sentence in Doha, along with seven other ex-Navy officers, approached BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao in Visakhapatnam for support.

Commander Sugunakar had studied in Tympany School in Visakhapatnam. After moving to the Korukonda Sainik School in Vizianagaram, he joined the Navy. Post retirement, he began working for a consultancy company in Doha.

Within a few hours of interacting with the veteran’s family, Rao informed them that he had spoken to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Indian Ambassador to Qatar Vipul. Stating that the court has only read out a two-line order, the Rajya Sabha MP said once the full judgement is available on Sunday, it can be appealed against in the Court of Appeal within 15 days.

If there is still no relief, an appeal will be submitted in the highest court of Qatar, the Court of Cassation, Rao explained. The MP, who is also a Member of the Consultative Committee for External Affairs, assured Commander Pakala’s family that the Government of India, particularly the Ministry of External Affairs, will provide all necessary support to ensure justice for the bravehearts.

