Kurnool city traffic cops crack whip on underage driving

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Kurnool city traffic police have been vigilant in controlling minor driving, primarily focused on violations of road safety regulations.

From January 1 to October 16, 2023, they have registered over 1,025 cases and collected penalties amounting to Rs 36,14,249. In a special drive targeting key circles and intersections within Kurnool city limits, the police closely monitored minor drivers, as they were frequently involved in reckless driving and violating road safety rules, which posed risks to other vehicles on the road and contributed to the rise in road accidents.

As per the Motor Vehicle Act, individuals below 18 years of age are not permitted to operate motorbikes, cars, or other four-wheelers. As of October 16, the Kurnool city traffic police have filed 1,025 cases against minor drivers. Out of these, 251 cases were forwarded to Road Transport Authority (RTA) officials as per the regulations. The traffic police imposed penalties totalling Rs 18,26,239, while the RTA officials imposed fines amounting to Rs 17,88,010. Of the 251 cases sent to the RTA, 56 are still pending.

Kurnool Traffic DSP M Nagabhushanam explained that during the special drive, they focused on educating both minors and their parents, with the aim of reducing repeated violations. They conducted around 90 counselling sessions within the city limits from January onwards.

As part of their initiatives, they plan to launch a special campaign to educate students about the importance of adhering to traffic rules. The traffic police have also visited educational institutions, including high schools and junior colleges, to educate students about traffic regulations and Motor Vehicle Act.

