Lunar eclipse: Tirumala, Durga temples to remain closed on October 28 night

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA/VIJAYAWADA: Owing to partial lunar eclipse during the wee hours of October 29, the Tirumala temple will remain closed on the night of October 28 and will be reopened on October 29.

The temple doors will be closed at 7.05 pm on October 28 and will be reopened at 3.15 am on October 29 after performing Suddhi and Suprabhata seva in Ekantam.

Sahasra Deepalankara Seva, differently-abled and senior citizens darshans stands cancelled on October 28. Even Annaprasadam activity will be stalled at all venues in Tirumala after 6 pm on the same day. Durga temple will be closed for 10 hours

The authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) informed that the temple atop Indrakeeladri will remain closed between 6.30 pm on October 28 (Saturday) and 3 am on October 29 (Sunday), on account of the partial lunar eclipse.

Temple executive officer KS Rama Rao said that the doors of the main temple and other sub-temples atop Indrakeeladri will be closed before the beginning of the eclipse and the temple will be thrown open for devotees after 9 am on Sunday after performing shuddhi, Suprabhatha Seva, Snapabhishekam and other rituals.

“After the Pancha harathulu service in the evening, temple priests will perform Kavata Bandhanam (closing of the doors). The temple will remain closed for around 10 hours,” he said.The devotees are requested to make note of restrictions and plan their pilgrimage accordingly to avoid inconvenience, the temple executive officer added.

