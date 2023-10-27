Naidu will come out clean: Nara Bhuvaneswari

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the State government of filing false cases and imprisoning TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Bhuvaneswari challenged the APCID to furnish any evidence pertaining to her husband’s involvement in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation case. “The CID can proceed with its investigation in the APSSDC case, but it cannot find anything against Naidu,” she averred.

Interacting with women at a meeting in Tirupati on the second day of her ‘Nijam Gelavali’ Yatra on Thursday, she reminded the people that in 2014, Naidu aimed to transform every district into an industrial hub. Recalling that Anantapur turned into a manufacturing hub by getting Kia Motors and Tirupati developed as an electronics and hardware hub with the arrival of companies like Silicon and Foxconn, she said these firms had shifted to other States due to harassment by the YSRC government.

In fact, the companies that left Andhra Pradesh are now contributing to the development of other States, she said, adding that Amara Raja Batteries, which was in Tirupati for 30 years, had faced difficulties under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government and left. “Andhra Pradesh is now leading in the country in terms of arrests, cases and violence, which is a matter of concern,” she deplored.

She quoted Mahatma Gandhi, saying, “The future depends on what we do in the present,” and “Strength does not come from winning. When you go through hardships and decide not to surrender, that is strength.”

Finding fault with the government for conducting an inquiry into the open letter of Naidu to the people of the State from Rajamahendravaram Central Prison, she asserted, “Justice will prevail in the end, the truth will triumph, and Naidu will remain untouched.”Earlier in the day, Bhuvaneswari consoled the family members of three TDP sympathisers, who died of grief after the arrest of Naidu.

