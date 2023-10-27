Truth has already prevailed: Minister Ambati Rambabu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu has asserted that Nara Bhuvaneswari’s ‘Nijam Galavali’ yatra will only prove to be counterproductive for the TDP, which is already in the doldrums. “Truth has prevailed, so Chandrababu Naidu is behind bars,” he quipped while addressing the media in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday.

He sought to know, if the arrest was unjust and illegal, why the TDP chief has failed to secure bail in the AP State Skill Development Corporation case. “If it was regime revenge as being alleged by the TDP, the court would have not remanded Naidu to judicial custody. The TDP chief is behind bars because of strong evidence of his involvement in the skill development case,” he said.

Dismissing the claim of TDP that 155 people had died in the State unable to digest the arrest of former Chief Minister in the skill development case, Ambati observed, “The people are well aware of the facts and can distinguish between the truth and falsehood.”

He suggested that Bhuvaneswari change her slogan to ‘Abadham Gelavali’ and ‘Avineeti Galavali’ for better luck as her Nijam Gelavali slogan would only do more harm to Naidu than good. “If her claims that Naidu spent sleepless nights to foster the State as a growth hub and see it emerge as number one in different spheres of activities, are true, why did the people reject him and his party in the 2019 elections. It only shows, what Bhuvaneswari is claiming to be the truth, is in fact lies,” he explained.

Pointing out that Lokesh had become the minister using backdoor and held three portfolios in the previous TDP government, besides being made the party general secretary, Ambati observed, “If it was not nepotism than what it is. If Bhuvaneswari wants the truth, than she should ask the Central investigation agencies to probe the assets of her family.”

Ridiculing the claims that the TDP chief speaks nothing but truth, Ambati asked when had Naidu ever spoken truth. “Did he do it when he was in Congress? Did he do it when he joined TDP? Did he do it when he backstabbed NT Rama Rao? Did he do it in note for vote case in Telangana MLC elections? Did he do it in case of Amaravati?” Ambati questioned.

Ambati also lambasted State BJP chief Purandeswari for her claims regarding the State’s liquor policy.“What the national health reports reveal and what Purandeswari says are totally different. Her only effort is to protect her sister’s husband and son,” he mocked.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu has asserted that Nara Bhuvaneswari’s ‘Nijam Galavali’ yatra will only prove to be counterproductive for the TDP, which is already in the doldrums. “Truth has prevailed, so Chandrababu Naidu is behind bars,” he quipped while addressing the media in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday. He sought to know, if the arrest was unjust and illegal, why the TDP chief has failed to secure bail in the AP State Skill Development Corporation case. “If it was regime revenge as being alleged by the TDP, the court would have not remanded Naidu to judicial custody. The TDP chief is behind bars because of strong evidence of his involvement in the skill development case,” he said. Dismissing the claim of TDP that 155 people had died in the State unable to digest the arrest of former Chief Minister in the skill development case, Ambati observed, “The people are well aware of the facts and can distinguish between the truth and falsehood.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He suggested that Bhuvaneswari change her slogan to ‘Abadham Gelavali’ and ‘Avineeti Galavali’ for better luck as her Nijam Gelavali slogan would only do more harm to Naidu than good. “If her claims that Naidu spent sleepless nights to foster the State as a growth hub and see it emerge as number one in different spheres of activities, are true, why did the people reject him and his party in the 2019 elections. It only shows, what Bhuvaneswari is claiming to be the truth, is in fact lies,” he explained. Pointing out that Lokesh had become the minister using backdoor and held three portfolios in the previous TDP government, besides being made the party general secretary, Ambati observed, “If it was not nepotism than what it is. If Bhuvaneswari wants the truth, than she should ask the Central investigation agencies to probe the assets of her family.” Ridiculing the claims that the TDP chief speaks nothing but truth, Ambati asked when had Naidu ever spoken truth. “Did he do it when he was in Congress? Did he do it when he joined TDP? Did he do it when he backstabbed NT Rama Rao? Did he do it in note for vote case in Telangana MLC elections? Did he do it in case of Amaravati?” Ambati questioned. Ambati also lambasted State BJP chief Purandeswari for her claims regarding the State’s liquor policy.“What the national health reports reveal and what Purandeswari says are totally different. Her only effort is to protect her sister’s husband and son,” he mocked. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp