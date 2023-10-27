YSRC’s bus yatra begins from three regions in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling YSRC’s ‘Samajika Sadhikara’ (social empowerment) bus yatra commenced simultaneously from the three regions of the State on Thursday. Regional coordinators, ministers, MLAs, and the party rank and file participated in the campaign to “highlight the social justice rendered by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government with emphasis on social and political empowerment of Backward Classes (BCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Minorities.

In North Andhra, education minister Botcha Satyanarayana flagged off the yatra from the district party office in Srikakulam town. Ministers Dharmana Prasada Rao, Seediri Appalaraju, Meruga Nagarjuna, YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy, party district president Dharmana Krishna Das, MLAs, MLCs, and other leaders took part in the campaign. As part of the yatra, Srikakulam, Narasannapeta, Kotabommali, Palasa, Kanchili, and other places en route to Itchapuram were covered.

A group of YSRC leaders visited the village secretariat at Buragam in Kanchili mandal and enquired about the services being offered to the public. Further, Botcha expressed his displeasure with staff of the village secretariat for failing to pay the social security pension to several beneficiaries. Later, Botcha, along with Dharmana Prasada Rao and YV Subba Reddy, held a press conference and elaborated on the objective of the yatra.

In Rayalaseema region, the yatra was kicked off from Singanamala. Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandrandra Reddy and KV Ushasri Charan, MPs Nandigama Suresh, Talari Rangaiah and Gorantla Madhav participated. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister (minority welfare) Amzath Basha said, “Backward Classes have become the backbone classes under Jagan’s governance. The ruling YSRC has also prioritised women empowerment.”

In the delta region, the bus tour was commenced from Tenali in Guntur district. Ministers Jogi Ramesh, Audimulapu Suresh participated in the campaign, along with former MP B Renuka, MLAs K Parthasarathy, A Sivakumar, MLCs Suneetha, Dokka Manikya Varaprasad and other leaders. Listing out the initiatives introduced by the Jagan government for the political empowerment of BCs, Suresh highlighted that leaders from the community were given several nominated posts.

Asserting that the ruling YSRC has established transparency and accountability, the minister remarked, “Jagan had fulfilled 80% of the poll promises in the first year itself after assuming charge as the Chief Minister of the State.”Stating that the YSRC is now being recognised as a party for minorities, Jogi Ramesh said attaining social justice and equality for all has been the government’s objective.

