62 selected for U-19 cycling and wrestling events in Andhra Pradesh

As per SGFI, as many 12 sportsperson were selected for the AP inter-district cycling championship, and 50 were selected for the under-19 wrestling championship.

Published: 28th October 2023 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2023 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Selected students will represent the combined Krishna district at the AP inter-district cycling championship to be held at Bapatla, and under-19 wrestling championship to be held at ZPH School Nunna.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: School Games Federation of India (SGFI), the Krishna District chapter conducted under-19 boys’ and girl’s cycling and wrestling district-level selections at the Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) at Nunna near Vijayawada, on Friday. As per SGFI, as many 12 sportsperson were selected for the AP inter-district cycling championship, and 50 were selected for the under-19 wrestling championship.

Selections observer Shyamala informed that the selected students will represent the combined Krishna district at the AP inter-district cycling championship to be held at Bapatla, and under-19 wrestling championship to be held at ZPH School Nunna, from November 11 to 13. Vikas Group of Institutions Engineering and Technology Principal Dr P Srinivas flagged off the cycling race held on the Vikas College Road at Nunna.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Srinivas stated that the State government has announced deputy collector post for the international medalists and cash prize for the national level medalists. Krishna district Cycling Association secretary K Suguna Rao, and Vikas Group Institutions staff participated in the event.

district-level wrestling championship SGFI

