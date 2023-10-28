Andhra Medical College completing 100 years a proud moment for nation: Minister Mandaviya

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one medical college is being built in every district of India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said as he virtually participated in the centenary celebrations of the Andhra Medical College.

He explained, “We are also creating a robust medical ecosystem in the country by increasing the number of UG and PG seats, transforming the quality of healthcare infrastructure and encouraging the manufacturing of medical devices.”Alumni, faculty and students of the Andhra Medical College joined the management in celebrating the institute’s centenary celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

“The Andhra Medical College completing 100 years is a matter of pride for the entire nation, not just the State,” the Union minister expressed. He said AMC is the largest medical college in the State with super-specialty and a host of other facilities. KGH is a teaching hospital attached to the college.

Quoting the motto of the medical college ‘Ne Quid Nemis’ meaning “nothing in excess”, he said the medical students are taught to provide treatment in moderation. He further added that the exclusive AP Med Tech Zone at Vizag is one of its kind in the world and home to more than 300 companies that manufacture medical devices.

He also acknowledged the significant changes made in the healthcare sector over the past nine years and stressed the need for continued efforts to enhance healthcare services. He emphasised the importance of consolidating super specialty medical services in one location to ensure an adequate patient-to-doctor ratio and called for the establishment of a robust medical ecosystem.

Mandaviya also laid the foundation stone for a new 50-bedded critical care unit at King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam. The unit was built with Rs 23.75 crore. Speaking on the occasion, State Health Minister Vidadala Rajini revealed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vision to transform Andhra Pradesh into ‘Arogya AP,’ and highlighted the government’s initiatives to establish new medical colleges across the State and expand medical services into remote tribal areas, with substantial financial commitments.

In response to MLC Ravindra Babu’s request for the construction of quality hostels for AMC students, Rajini said the project would be undertaken with an estimated budget of Rs 75 crore. President of the Centenary Celebrations Committee Dr T Ravi Raju highlighted the international reach of AMC, which was founded in 1923.

AMC principal Dr Buchiraju provided historical context by explaining the college’s origins with just 32 students. The event included a comprehensive presentation on the history of King George Hospital and the facilities established at AMC. A souvenir was unveiled to commemorate the centenary celebrations, and cultural performances by medical professionals and students added to the event’s festivities.

District Collector Dr A Mallikarjuna, Madhya Pradesh Ayushman Bharat Chief Secretary Dr E Ramesh Kumar, Anakapalli MP Dr BV Satyavathy, AMC Vice Principal Dr Rajendra Prasad, former and current students of AMC and others participated.

