Andhra Pradesh: Empowerment of SCs, STs, BCs to the fore with ‘Viplava’ yatra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On day two of the ruling YSRC’s ‘Samajika Sadhikara’ bus yatra, Rajya Sabha MP and YSRC’s regional coordinator for districts in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh V Vijayasai Reddy took part in the mass outreach programme in Tirupati. Several ministers, MLAs and party cadre took part in the campaign that was simultaneously conducted at Narasapur in the coastal region and Vizianagaram in North Andhra on Friday.

The yatra culminated into a public meeting with scores of people thronging the venues in the three regions as a number of YSRC leaders highlighted the initiatives of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government towards empowering Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Backward Classes (BCs) and Minorities. Vijayasai Reddy remarked, “This is not just Sadhikara (empowerment) yatra, but Sadhikara Viplava (revolution in empowerment) yatra.”

Stating that the administration has created a history of sorts by introducing reforms for the empowerment of the downtrodden, he exuded, “People from these sections will ensure Jagan becomes the Chief Minister again. He will be elected as Chief Minister for the next 25 years and will deliver good governance.”

In Vizianagaram’s Gajapathinagaram, Deputy CM Rajanna Dora remarked that while Dr BR Ambedkar had envisaged political empowerment of BCs and SCs, no government had implemented it. “Only Jagan ensured political empowerment of SCs, BCs and tribals,” he said.In Narsapur, Minister Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna participated in the yatra

