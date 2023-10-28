Andhra Pradesh water resources minister Ambati Rambabu heckled in Khammam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu was allegedly heckled by Opposition TDP activists at Khammam in the neighbouring Telangana State on Friday.

A group of around 10-15 people tried to obstruct the convoy of Rambabu and raised slogans denouncing the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the APSSDC case.

When Rambabu came out of his hotel in Khammam, slogan-shouting people surrounded his vehicle and denounced the arrest of Naidu. The security personnel of the minister had a tough time controlling the group.

Speaking to reporters at the YSRC headquarters in Tadepalli later in the day, Rambabu said the group belonged to a particular caste and warned that he would not sit silent if such incidents recur in the future. “Don’t forget that I too have a caste,” he asserted

Rambabu said some of them were armed with sticks and threatened to eliminate him. The minister said he went to Khammam to attend a function and not to participate in a political meeting, but he was targeted.

