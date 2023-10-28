Home States Andhra Pradesh

Maoists’ letter with plan to kill Naidu fake, DIG clarifies

Refuting allegations of ganja packets being thrown inside the jail, the DIG expressed that such accusations would tarnish the image of prisons department.

Published: 28th October 2023 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2023 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

DIG Prisons Ravikiran and East Godavari district SP P Jagadeesh addressing media at the central jail in Rajamahendravaram I Express

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Responding to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s letter to the ACB court, officers of the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison and East Godavari district clarified that a note purportedly written by Left-wing extremists with a plan to assassinate the former chief minister was fake.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Coastal Andhra Prisons DIG M Ravikiran and East Godavari district SP P Jagadeesh asserted that police officers with expertise in anti-Naxal operations had verified the letter and confirmed it was fake.

Dismissing Naidu’s allegation regarding an inmate capturing pictures inside the jail with a pen camera, Ravikiran explained that a petty offender, Srinivasa Chakravarti from Vizianagaram, was brought to jail on remand and released on bail.

“We found a pen camera in his clothes while he was at the entrance gate. It was seized and entrusted to I-Town police in the city for further investigation. There is no truth that Chakravarti carried the pen camera inside the jail and took pictures,” the DIG said.

Stating that the prison is heavily guarded, inside and outside, the police officer said, “No one can even go near the Sneha Block (where Naidu is lodged) without proper authorisation. Although I am a DIG rank officer, I also cannot enter the barrack without proper authorisation and checking.”

On the security aspect, the police officers pointed out that five towers have been erected around Rajamahendravaram Central Prison and Central paramilitary forces were posted to monitor the prison. Refuting allegations of ganja packets being thrown inside the jail, the DIG expressed that such accusations would tarnish the image of prisons department.

Terming the letter earlier released by the TDP on behalf of the former chief minister fake, the DIG maintained that no letter written by a prisoner can go out of central jail without proper scrutiny, approval and signature of the jail authorities.

“We were shocked on seeing the letter, which was said to be written by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, stating that he was facing a security threat in the prison. It was totally fabricated,” said Ravikiran.

