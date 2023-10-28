No hike in ticket prices for India-Australia T20 match in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: There will be no increase in ticket prices for the high-profile T20 cricket match between India and Australia scheduled to be held at ACA VDCA stadium in the city on November 23, said ACA secretary SR Gopinath Reddy.

Speaking to media persons at the stadium here on Friday, Gopinath Reddy said elaborate steps are being taken to ensure transparency in sale of tickets. Stating that Paytm will sell tickets online, he informed that offline tickets will be sold for three days at PM Palem stadium, Gajuwaka and Indira Priyadarshini stadium.

While 60 per cent of tickets will be sold online, 40 per cent of tickets will be sold offline, Gopinath Reddy added and claimed that match ticket prices in Vizag are the lowest compared to other stadiums in the country.

“As many as 7,000 damaged chairs will be replaced in the stadium. Players’ dressing rooms and washrooms will be renovated and will be completed in two weeks. In tune with the mood of people in view of the World Cup, the ACA is also planning to set up a big screen on beach road for live streaming of the World Cup finals match,” he said.

A three-level security adopted for the last match to screen spectators yielded good results and the same will be continued for the ensuing match, the ACA secretary informed.

Speaking about the itinerary of future international matches in the city, Gopinath Reddy said that Visakhapatnam will be hosting the Test match after a long gap on February 2 next year, and the second Test match between India and Australia will be held at ACA VDCA stadium.

