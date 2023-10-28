Home States Andhra Pradesh

Odisha: Child development project officer booked for assaulting anganwadi supervisor

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The controversial child development project officer (CDPO) of Badachana was accused of assaulting an anganwadi supervisor on Thursday.

The supervisor, Subasini Das, lodged a complaint in the local police station alleging that CDPO Bhagabati Guru attacked her on the former’s office premises.

Das said on Thursday, interview for anganwadi helper posts was conducted at Badachana CDPO office. She was deployed there to assist in the recruitment process as a number of candidates participated in it. When she came out of the CDPO office after the interview at around 3 pm, Guru assaulted her, she claimed.

“The CDPO grabbed me by my hair and landed blows and kicks on me. I screamed for help following which other anganwadi workers and supervisors rescued me,” Das said in her complaint.

Police said CDPO Guru also filed a counter FIR against the anganwadi supervisor on Friday. Badachana IIC SK Patra said police have registered two separate cases in connection with the incident. Investigation is underway.

It may be recalled that in 2016, Bhagabati Guru was held by the vigilance sleuths while accepting bribe from a job aspirant for appointment as Anganwadi worker in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

