Speed up development works in cities: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to expedite the ongoing works in all major cities in the State, besides focusing on development of roads after the end of monsoon. Reviewing the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department on Friday, he took stock of the progress of works and development activities in major cities and towns like Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, Kurnool, Kadapa and Guntur.

The officials should take steps to conserve water and ensure that the industries coming up on the sea coast use desalinated water for their needs, he said. The officials informed the Chief Minister that construction of roads and buildings, drains, provision of water supply and street lights, development of civic services and beautification works have been taken up at a cost of Rs 3,592 crore in Visakhapatnam alone in the last four years. In view of the growing population of the city, the officials should focus on road widening and traffic improvement to avoid inconvenience to commuters, Jagan said.

They explained the details of the new GVMC complex to be taken up at a cost of Rs 100 crore in four acres at Mudasarlova. Steps will also be taken to develop a modern park, commercial complex at the RTC bus stand, multi level car parking facility, besides construction of sports complexes at Bheemili, Gajuwaka and Anakapalle at a cost of Rs 300 crore, they explained.

Taking stock of the development works in Vijayawada, Jagan asked the officials to ensure that all the canals and their surroundings in the city are tidy. The works of Dr BR Ambedkar Smriti Vanam, beautification of the airport road and the construction of flood protection wall at Krishnalanka should be speeded up.

Explaining the development of Rajamahendravaram, the officials said the beautification drive at Kambala Cheruvu and its surroundings has been completed and other works are at a brisk pace. Jagan suggested that the officials concentrate on the beautification of the Havelock Bridge and expedite the construction of flood protection wall in Nellore.

The officials should form resident welfare associations to maintain TIDCO houses and focus on water conservation in Jagananna Colonies. Students of polytechnics and ITIs should be trained in using technology in execution of various urban projects, he added.

MAUD Minister A Suresh, Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration) Y Srilakshmi, Finance Secretary N Guljar, Municipal Administration Commissioner P Koteswara Rao, Swachha Andhra Corporation MD G Chandrudu and other senior officials were present.

