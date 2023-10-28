TDP-JSP will achieve big victory: Bhuvaneswari

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Exuding confidence that the TDP-JSP combine will register a landslide victory in the ensuing elections, Nara Bhuvaneswari on Friday alleged that the YSRC government confined TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu to Rajamahendravaram Central Prison for the past 49 days in the skill development case by managing the systems.

Addressing a meeting as part of the Nijam Gelavali programme in Srikalahasti, she said Andhra Pradesh, which stood top in development during the previous TDP regime, now had become synonymous with corruption and looting.

“The ruling YSRC has money power, while the TDP has people’s power. The victory of TDP-JSP combine is certain in the coming Kurukshetra battle. I have come before you not as the wife of Naidu but as an Indian woman fighting for the truth to prevail. This war is not mine alone and it is of the whole State,” she observed.Thanking the people for the support extended to her for the past three days during Nijam Gelavali Yatra, Bhuvaneswari felt that the blessings of the people are a shield for her.

Meanwhile, taking to social media platform ‘X’, Bhuvaneswari expressed concern over the security and safety of Naidu.

“The letter penned by @ncbn garu, in which he reveals the alleged threats to his life, has left me profoundly shaken. From the very beginning, we have voiced our concerns about the conditions he faces in prison. I request you all, the sisters of Andhra Pradesh, to join me in praying for my husband’s safety behind those prison walls. May our collective prayers form an unbreakable shield around him, ensuring that he emerges from this ordeal unscathed,” she tweeted.

