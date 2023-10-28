TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu alleges threat to life in prison, seeks security beef up

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday shot off a letter to the ACB special court in Vijayawada and sought foolproof security in and around the Rajamahendravaram Central Jail. Citing a few instances of security breach, the former chief minister alleged that Left-wing extremists in the prison posed a threat to his life though he is a Z+ category protectee.

The 73-year-old is currently lodged at the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison for his alleged role in the skill development scam. In the letter dated October 25, Naidu said, “It has come to my notice that East Godavari district Superintendent of Police (SP) and jail authorities had received an anonymous letter stating that some left-wing extremists are planning to assassinate me and that crores of rupees have changed hands to execute the assassination bid. However, the police have neither made any attempt to enquire about the veracity of the letter nor have taken any steps to avert any unforeseen incident.”

Alleging that a remand prisoner from S Kota in Vizianagaram district, booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, was taking pictures of inmates with a pen camera, Naidu said, “Of the total 2,200 prisoners, 750 are accused in several drugs cases and pose a grave threat to my security.”

He also informed the court that a few prisoners, on gardening duty, had red-handedly caught some miscreants throwing ganja packets into the prison. Further, he told the court that a drone was flown over the prison by some unidentified miscreants to capture his movements at the instance of the people in power.

“The drone hovered over the open jail where some prisoners were lodged. Despite the alarming incident, local police has not taken any step till now to unearth the truth or to pin the mastermind behind the incident, blatantly exposing the naked truth that jail authorities are helpless,” Naidu wrote.

He added that in a similar incident, another drone was flown over the main gate of the Central Prison on October 6 to capture images of his family when they were leaving after meeting him. “This shows that it’s not just me at risk, but also my family,” he said.

Stating that he was unauthorisedly videographed and photographed while entering the prison on the intervening night of September 10 and 11, Naidu accused the police of ‘leaking’ the photos. He alleged that the videos and photos were widely circulated on social media platforms by the party in power with a malicious intent to damage his reputation.

Claiming that his security was at risk due to the acts of the government and ruling party leaders, the former chief minister cited instances when the cadre of the ruling party allegedly tried to attack him several times during his tours to various regions in the State “to expose the anarchic policies of the incumbent government and the Chief Minister.”

He also pointed out that the YSRC government had scaled down his security cover, which was later restored by the court. “Though I have been complaining to the police about the unruly activities of the ruling party leaders and their activists, no action has been taken against any of them till now.”

Bail plea: HC judge recuses

Justice Venkata Jyothirmai Pratapa of AP High Court recused herself from hearing Naidu’s bail and interim bail petitions in skill scam

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday shot off a letter to the ACB special court in Vijayawada and sought foolproof security in and around the Rajamahendravaram Central Jail. Citing a few instances of security breach, the former chief minister alleged that Left-wing extremists in the prison posed a threat to his life though he is a Z+ category protectee. The 73-year-old is currently lodged at the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison for his alleged role in the skill development scam. In the letter dated October 25, Naidu said, “It has come to my notice that East Godavari district Superintendent of Police (SP) and jail authorities had received an anonymous letter stating that some left-wing extremists are planning to assassinate me and that crores of rupees have changed hands to execute the assassination bid. However, the police have neither made any attempt to enquire about the veracity of the letter nor have taken any steps to avert any unforeseen incident.” Alleging that a remand prisoner from S Kota in Vizianagaram district, booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, was taking pictures of inmates with a pen camera, Naidu said, “Of the total 2,200 prisoners, 750 are accused in several drugs cases and pose a grave threat to my security.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He also informed the court that a few prisoners, on gardening duty, had red-handedly caught some miscreants throwing ganja packets into the prison. Further, he told the court that a drone was flown over the prison by some unidentified miscreants to capture his movements at the instance of the people in power. “The drone hovered over the open jail where some prisoners were lodged. Despite the alarming incident, local police has not taken any step till now to unearth the truth or to pin the mastermind behind the incident, blatantly exposing the naked truth that jail authorities are helpless,” Naidu wrote. He added that in a similar incident, another drone was flown over the main gate of the Central Prison on October 6 to capture images of his family when they were leaving after meeting him. “This shows that it’s not just me at risk, but also my family,” he said. Stating that he was unauthorisedly videographed and photographed while entering the prison on the intervening night of September 10 and 11, Naidu accused the police of ‘leaking’ the photos. He alleged that the videos and photos were widely circulated on social media platforms by the party in power with a malicious intent to damage his reputation. Claiming that his security was at risk due to the acts of the government and ruling party leaders, the former chief minister cited instances when the cadre of the ruling party allegedly tried to attack him several times during his tours to various regions in the State “to expose the anarchic policies of the incumbent government and the Chief Minister.” He also pointed out that the YSRC government had scaled down his security cover, which was later restored by the court. “Though I have been complaining to the police about the unruly activities of the ruling party leaders and their activists, no action has been taken against any of them till now.” Bail plea: HC judge recuses Justice Venkata Jyothirmai Pratapa of AP High Court recused herself from hearing Naidu’s bail and interim bail petitions in skill scam Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp