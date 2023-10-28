Verdict on CDR petition filed by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu reserved for October 31

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ACB Special Court in Vijayawada has reserved its verdict on the petition filed by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu seeking call data records (CDRs) of CID officials during his arrest at Nandyal in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case. After hearing the arguments of both the parties on Naidu’s petition, ACB Special Court Judge BSV Himabindu on Friday reserved the orders for October 31.

While submitting their arguments before the judge, the counsel of Naidu alleged that the CID officials contacted several people over the phone before the arrest of the former Chief Minister and if those details were known, important matters would come out regarding the case.

Raising serious objections to the plea, the CID counsel informed the court that the officials investigating the case often need to contact several others for information. The provision of the call data of the CID officials would be a breach of privacy and it could impact the ongoing investigation in the skill development case, the counsel said.

In another development in the Amaravati assigned lands case, the ACB Special Court heard the arguments on the petition filed to unfreeze the bank accounts of Ramakrishna Housing Private Limited. The bank accounts of the firm were frozen by the ACB in the Amaravati assigned lands case two months ago. After hearing the arguments of advocate G Lakshmi Narayana, the judge instructed the ACB officials to file a counter. Opposing the petition, the CID counsel informed the court that the company received funds from the firms belonging to former minister P Narayana.

