Women voters outnumber men in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Women voters dominated the list with as many as 2,03,85,851 electors against men in Andhra Pradesh as per the draft electoral rolls published by the Election Commision of India on Friday. While, there are 1,98,31,791 male voters in the State, the number of service voters stood at 68,158 and third gender electors at 3,808, totalling the number of voters to over 4.02 crore in AP.

Releasing the draft electoral rolls along with district-wise and key statistics, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena informed that claims and objections on the draft rolls will be received till December 9 and the final electoral rolls will be published on January 5, 2024 after disposal of the claims and objections.

Going by the details pertaining to the number of total electors in all the 26 districts, Anantapur stood top with 19,79,775 electors, followed by Kurnool (19,72,930), Visakhapatnam (19,19,342) and Nellore (19,11,432). However, Alluri Sitharama Raju district stood bottom in the table with 7,40,857 electors, followed by Parvathipuram-Manyam (7,72,707).

Saying that special campaign days will be organised during the period of lodging of claims and objections on November 4 and 5, and on December 2 and 3 (Saturdays and Sundays), the CEO informed that the BLO of each polling station will be available along with booth level agent appointed by the political parties on these special campaign days at the respective polling stations.

During these special campaign days, existing electors can submit Form-6B giving Aadhaar details. All the electors/eligible citizens, who will attain 18 years of age as on January 1, 2024 and those who missed to enrol themselves on earlier occasions, can file their applications for enrolment, objections and correction from October 27 to December 9.

An eligible citizen, who is going to attain the age of eighteen years on any of the subsequent qualifying dates in the year 2024, including April 1, July 1 or October 1, may also file his or her claim for inclusion of his or her name in the roll, in Form-6, in advance, starting from October 27 and the same will be considered and decided in the respective quarter of the year with reference to the respective qualifying date.

Stating that a detailed exercise was taken up to reverify all the deletions done from January 6, 2022 to August 30, 2023 to ascertain whether proper procedure was followed by the BLOs/AEROs/EROs to establish correctness of the process, the CEO said that 100 per cent document verification was done by the concerned election officials and field verification was done at all levels including the DEO, ERO, Special Officer, AERO and BLOs.

Total 21,18,940 deletions of votes during that period were reverified and as per the reports of the DEOs, out of 21.18 lakh deletions done during this period in 99.9 per cent cases complete procedure was followed. Only in 0.07 per cent cases i.e. 1,533 defects in procedure were found for which the Collectors have reported that corrective actions have been taken.

With regard to the complaints from political parties, the CEO said that it was noticed before the house-to-house survey in August that certain house numbers have junk characters written as house numbers in the electoral roll. Total number of electors in such houses were 2,51,767. As of now the number of electors in houses with junk characters as house numbers reduced from 2,51,767 to 66,740 and number of houses with more than 10 electors is reduced from 1,57,939 to 71,581.

