1,100 from Andhra Pradesh leave for ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’

As part of the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign, Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway arranged the Amrit Kalash Yatra special train from Vijayawada.

Published: 29th October 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2023 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Holding a 1.5 km long tricolour, school students organised a rally and formed a human chain at the railway station on the occasion.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Around 1,100 volunteers from Andhra Pradesh boarded the train, carrying 824 urns from 26 districts, at the Vijayawada railway station on Saturday to take part in the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign in New Delhi. Holding a 1.5 km long tricolour, school students organised a rally and formed a human chain at the railway station on the occasion.

As part of the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign, Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway arranged the Amrit Kalash Yatra special train from Vijayawada.The 824 urns contained sacred soil, rice and saplings collected from 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh. It was flagged off from platform No 1 of the railway station.

Vijayawada West MLA Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, Mayor R Bhagyalakshmi, NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao, Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil, VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar, Vijayawada Sub-Collector Aditi Singh flagged off the Amrit Kalash Yatra special train, which marked the final leg journey of Amrit Kalash from the State capital to the national capital Delhi and culmination of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign, commemorating 75 years of Indian Independence launched in March 2021. Around 750 students from municipal and private schools, Bharat Scouts and Guides took part in the flagging off ceremony with great enthusiasm.

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Meri Maati Mera Desh South Central Railway

