Andhra Pradesh govt ensured water to tail-end areas despite deficit rainfall: Officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has effectively managed the irrigation water supply despite deficit rainfall to benefit the farmers of tail-end areas, asserted officials.In a press release issued on Saturday, they said water was released to 13.08 lakh acres of ayacut under Prakasam Barrage for Kharif crops on June 7. Paddy transplantation has been completed in 9.91 lakh acres. So far 85.81 TMC of water has been supplied to ayacut from Prakasam Barrage. Due to lack of adequate inflows into the Krishna river, water is being taken from the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme and Pulichintala project, the officials explained.

According to the Water Resources Department, the Krishna river basin has received low rainfall due to adverse weather conditions this year. As a result, there is not enough storage in Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar reservoirs to release water for the Krishna delta. The Chief Minister has reviewed the situation with the senior officials of the department from time to time and prepared a contingency plan.

The government has made a plan to protect the crops planted by the farmers and accordingly, water in Pulichintala and Pattiseema has been used in a balanced manner.According to the data from the Water Resources Department, the Pulichintala project had 38 TMC water at the beginning of this season. About 18 TMC water was released for the crops in the Krishna delta. As the water storage in Pulichintala was decreasing, the Pattiseema pumps were switched on and water was supplied to the Krishna delta through the Prakasam Barrage from July 21.

The officials noted that it was a far-sighted plan implemented by the government and they were able to store 19 TMC water in Pulichintala through the Musi River during the rains in Telangana.If water was not been previously harnessed from the Pulichintala project, the State would have encountered a flood-like situation due to the inflow of water from the Musi River, they added.

Not only in the Krishna basin, but also in the ayacut, the rainfall has been very low this year. August and October recorded less rainfall, which is rare. Even in this dire situation where the nature is not cooperating, the government has taken planned measures to protect the interests of the farmers and prevent the crop from drying up i.e. Warbandi system (on & off).

Further, the Warbandi system is also being implemented to keep the crops from drying up. Due to the system, there will be no drain flow in designated areas for a week.In such a situation, especially at the end of the canals, farmers use oil engines to sweep away the standing water and save the crops. The Water Resources Department is making all efforts to supply water to the tail-end areas, where it is needed, the officials added.

Optimum use of water to protect crops

The State government has evolved a plan to protect the crops planted by the farmers in Krishna dela in Kharif season and accordingly, water in the Pulichintala project and the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme has been used in a balanced manner, officials said

