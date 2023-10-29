Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar calls for self-regulation in health systems

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Institutions like the Andhra Medical College can play a vital role by assessing the impact of government healthcare programmes and offering suggestions to enhance the educational and institutional aspects of these initiatives, Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar said in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Speaking during the centenary celebrations of AMC, the Vice President stressed the need to cultivate a culture of ethical excellence and establish a self-regulating system to uphold high standards.

He explained, “Medical profession is highly regarded for its service to humanity, and doctors are often seen as akin to Gods. So it is essential to maintain the high ethical standards of the profession. We must focus on addressing issues related to commercialisation within the healthcare system.This includes issues like unnecessary tests, repeated procedures, and prolonged hospital stays, which are matters of public concern.”Calling for the convergence of all forms of medicinal therapies, he said, “Allopathy and traditional alternative medicine must converge to help humanity at large.”

Congratulating the college for completing 100 years, the V-P said, “While such milestones are not uncommon, this one is especially notable due to its rich history. I firmly believe it has a promising future and will set a benchmark for excellence in healthcare, medical education, and service to humanity.”

He added, “Besides the bountiful blessings of nature, Visakhapatnam boasts of the AP Med Tech Zone, which is home to more than 300 medical companies. This speaks volumes about its potential to meet the great needs of our time. I look forward to a day when hi-tech medical equipment will be exported from our country.”

Upon his arrival at the INS Dega Airbase in Visakhapatnam, Vice President Dhankar received a ceremonial Guard of Honour. Accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and other officials, he planted saplings on the college premises, officially commencing the celebrations.

He unveiled the Centenary Alumni Pylon and laid the foundation stone for the Clinical and Biomedical Research Centre, funded by AMC alumni donations amounting to Rs 20 crore. A special First Day Postal Cover and Centenary Coffee Table Book were released during the event. Nazeer expressed pride in AMC’s alumni, numbering over 10,000 globally, who have made substantial contributions to various fields.

Describing Vizag as the academic capital of the State, he pointed out that the Port City is home to esteemed institutions like Andhra University, the Indian Institute of Management, the Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, and the National Law University.

Established in 1923, Andhra Medical College is the country’s seventh-oldest and the State’s largest medical college. Around 2,000 students pursue various medical courses, including undergraduate, postgraduate, and super specialty programmes at the institute.

Additionally, it is the sole medical college in the State which offers all specialty and super specialty branches. Several hospitals, including the King George Hospital, Hospital for Mental Health, Chest Hospital, Regional Eye Hospital, and ENT Hospital, are affiliated with the college as teaching hospitals.

AMC Centenary Celebrations Committee President Dr T Ravi Raju, principal Dr Butchiraju, KGH superintendent Dr P Ashok Kumar, District collector Dr A Mallikharjuna, GVMC commissioner Saikanth Varma, IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Health Minister Vidadala Rajini, Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao, and others took part in the event.

