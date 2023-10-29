‘Purandeswari history stinks to high heaven,’ says YSRC general secretary Vijayasai Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a blistering attack against BJP State chief Daggubati Purandeswari, Rajya Sabha MP and YSRC general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy advised her to verify the information she receives before making accusations.

Responding to Purandeswari’s claims that he and another YSRC MP PV Mithun Reddy had “forcibly taken over the distilleries and flooded the market with their own brands,” Vijayasai Reddy said if he began divulging the BJP leader’s past, he doesn’t know what she might end up doing.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the ruling party’s Samajika Sadhikara Yatra in Bapatla on Saturday, he maintained, “Our party greatly respects women. Hence, I am restraining myself from making any comments on her claims. She should verify the information provided to her by her son Hitesh and relative Sri Bharath, instead of blindly believing it.”

Stressing the need to clarify on the allegations, he asserted that there is no veracity in Purandeswari’s claims. Further, he alleged that brokers from liquor syndicate provided fake information to Hitesh and Bharath in return for money.

Describing Purandeswari as an unstable politician who lacks ideals and morals, the YSRC leader pointed out that she had switched to the BJP when she served as a minister in the Congress government. He emphasised that any political leader should have moral and ethical values in his/her personal life, so people support them. “The BJP leader does not even have her own constituency,” he mocked.

Accusing Purandeswari of carrying forward the personal agenda of her and her family, he claimed that she was neither interested in taking up the cause of her party nor has any concern for the people or the State.

“Criticism of such a person is meaningless,” he remarked.Alleging that she is hand in glove with the TDP and is being led by the leaders of the yellow party, the MP said if she has evidence, she should produce it in the court. “We are innocent and her charges are baseless,” he reiterated.

Meanwhile, BJP leader G Bhanuprakash Reddy found fault with Vijayasai Reddy’s remarks on Purandeswari and said the YSRC leader has no moral right to make such comments in the first place.

“He is resorting to personal attacks as he is unable to clear his name from the liquor scam,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: In a blistering attack against BJP State chief Daggubati Purandeswari, Rajya Sabha MP and YSRC general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy advised her to verify the information she receives before making accusations. Responding to Purandeswari’s claims that he and another YSRC MP PV Mithun Reddy had “forcibly taken over the distilleries and flooded the market with their own brands,” Vijayasai Reddy said if he began divulging the BJP leader’s past, he doesn’t know what she might end up doing. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the ruling party’s Samajika Sadhikara Yatra in Bapatla on Saturday, he maintained, “Our party greatly respects women. Hence, I am restraining myself from making any comments on her claims. She should verify the information provided to her by her son Hitesh and relative Sri Bharath, instead of blindly believing it.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Stressing the need to clarify on the allegations, he asserted that there is no veracity in Purandeswari’s claims. Further, he alleged that brokers from liquor syndicate provided fake information to Hitesh and Bharath in return for money. Describing Purandeswari as an unstable politician who lacks ideals and morals, the YSRC leader pointed out that she had switched to the BJP when she served as a minister in the Congress government. He emphasised that any political leader should have moral and ethical values in his/her personal life, so people support them. “The BJP leader does not even have her own constituency,” he mocked. Accusing Purandeswari of carrying forward the personal agenda of her and her family, he claimed that she was neither interested in taking up the cause of her party nor has any concern for the people or the State. “Criticism of such a person is meaningless,” he remarked.Alleging that she is hand in glove with the TDP and is being led by the leaders of the yellow party, the MP said if she has evidence, she should produce it in the court. “We are innocent and her charges are baseless,” he reiterated. Meanwhile, BJP leader G Bhanuprakash Reddy found fault with Vijayasai Reddy’s remarks on Purandeswari and said the YSRC leader has no moral right to make such comments in the first place. “He is resorting to personal attacks as he is unable to clear his name from the liquor scam,” he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp