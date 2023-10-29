Rs 25-crore facelift for Andhra Pradesh's Repalle railway station

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Repalle railway station, which has been in need of renovation for years, will get a facelift with Rs 25.50 crore, under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. A major station between Vijayawada and Hyderabad railway line, over 40 trains pass through Repalle station and more than 2,000 passengers commute through this station daily. However, due to lack of renovation works, the existing amenities were no longer sufficient to facilitate the increasing number of passengers.

Taking cognisance for the matter, the officials included the railway station under Amrit Bharat Station scheme for upgradation of infrastructure. To date, the tender works have been completed and construction will start soon.

As part of the ABS scheme initiated by the Indian Railways to upgrade rail infrastructure, 72 stations in Andhra Pradesh have been selected. In the first phase, development works worthRs 369.60 crore were allotted for 15 stations in Guntur and Vijayawada divisions including Anakapalle, Bhimavaram Town, Donakonda, Eluru, Kakinada Town Junction, Kurnool City, Narasapur, Nidadavolu Jn, Ongole, Piduguralla, Repalle, Singarayakonda, Tadepalligudem, Tenali, and Tuni.

“The redevelopment will provide modern passenger amenities along with ensuring better-designed traffic circulation, and intermodal integration among other facilities,” said M Raakrishna, DRM, Guntur Division.

