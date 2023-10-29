TDP-JSP combine election manifesto likely to be delayed

S Viswanath By

VIJAYAWADA: The joint election manifesto of the TDP and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) proposed to be released on November 1, is likely to be delayed as some Telugu Desam leaders have appealed to the top leadership to wait for some more days until getting a clarity on the release of party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu from Rajamahendravaram Central Prison.

Though the TDP initially announced to release its full fledged manifesto by Dasara, it deferred it following the arrest of Naidu in the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) case. JSP chief Pawan Kalyan, who called on Naidu in the central prison, announced that his party will sail together with the TDP in the ensuing elections.

Accordingly, both the parties have constituted coordination committees to discuss the way forward and in the first meeting of the joint coordination committee held under the leadership of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan, both the parties have decided to release the joint manifesto on November 1.However, a senior TDP leader told TNIE that the release of the joint manifesto may take some more days.

“During our strategy meeting, we have discussed the release of the manifesto. It has been suggested that it will be better that the manifesto be released by Naidu. As the manifesto contains the promises of both the parties, it will take some more time to give the final touches to it,” he added.

In fact, the TDP released the first part of its election manifesto at the annual conclave Mahanadu in Rajamahendravaram on May 28. While announcing the salient features in the first part of the manifesto, Naidu informed the party rank and file that the full manifesto would be announced on Dasara.

Accordingly, the TDP chief began his district visits in the name of ‘Bhavishyathuku Guarantee’. He was arrested by the APCID in the APSSDC case at Nandyal on September 9. Subsequently, the former Chief Minister was sent to judicial remand.

